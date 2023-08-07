Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Ukraine Black Sea drone attacks signal rapidly expanding war

Ukraine Black Sea drone attacks signal rapidly expanding war
Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of a drone attack on port infrastructure in the Odesa region, southern Ukraine, on 2 August 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Odesa Regional Administration Handout)
By Bloomberg
07 Aug 2023
0

The footprint of President Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine is growing fast after a weekend in which sea drones crippled a Russian naval vessel and oil tanker. 

For the first time, the attacks put at risk Russia’s commodity exports via the Black Sea, a route that accounts for most of the grain and 15% to 20% of the oil that Russia sells daily on global markets. Significantly higher insurance and shipping costs are likely to follow for Moscow, but there are risks to European and global markets, too.

The expansion comes as Ukraine’s counteroffensive advances more slowly than Kyiv officials planned, and as Saudi Arabia’s attempt to catalyse peace talks by hosting a multinational conference showed just how hard it is likely to be to end the bloodshed on terms both sides can accept.

“We’re in an escalation phase now and the situation is unpredictable,” said Alexander Gabuev, who heads the Russia Eurasia Center of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a Washington think tank. 

“Since the start of its counter-offensive, Ukraine has been trying to deliver a message to the Russian elites and population that the war can strike into their territory,” Gabuev said. Now it “is trying to target Russian critical infrastructure, including sea routes in the Black Sea that are vital for Russian exports”.

Although the extent of this escalation and its consequences are for now unclear, they may become significant and hit non-Russian economic interests hard. Wheat futures in Chicago climbed more than 3% on Monday before paring gains, while crude oil prices in New York were little changed.

“Freight rates will be ballooning next week as the risks of carrying anything across the Black Sea proliferate,” said Viktor Katona, head crude analyst at market intelligence firm Kpler Ltd. The cost of shipping Russian crude from Novorossiysk to the west coast of India could rise by as much as 50%, he said.

Oil exports

Russia exports around 500,000-550,000 barrels a day of crude and 450,000 barrels of refined products, mostly fuel and diesel, from Novorossiysk. The port also loads about 250,000 barrels a day of crude from Kazakhstan that gets delivered to the port via pipelines and from there is shipped to Romania for refining, Kpler data show. 

Near the port, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, or CPC, alone loads tankers with about 1.3 million barrels of crude per day and is the main route for exporting oil from Kazakhstan to Europe. 

“Some 2.5 million barrels a day of crude and product flows are endangered by the flareup,” Katona said, adding that a potential halt of the CPC would do much more damage to Western interests.

Russia is also the world’s top wheat exporter, and the bulk of its grain is delivered from Novorossiysk and the Kavkaz anchorage in the Kerch Strait. The country is in the midst of a second bumper harvest, making this a crucial time for getting grain to global markets. 

Kyiv’s decision to take the war to Russia in the Black Sea follows Putin’s 17 July withdrawal from a United Nations-brokered grain deal and a concerted missile campaign against Ukrainian ports. Ukraine’s grain exports have been severely reduced as a result, while Russia’s were unaffected.

The Kremlin’s goals are clear: to make shipping grain from Ukraine uninsurable and destroy the nation’s port infrastructure, both on the Black Sea and along the alternate route that the government in Kyiv has been developing on the Danube River. 

‘Military threat’

“Two can play that game,” Ukraine’s defence ministry said on Saturday in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“It’s time to say to the Russian killers, “It’s enough.” There are no more safe waters or peaceful harbors for you in the Black and Azov Seas,” the ministry said in another post the same day. 

Since 1991, Russia has systematically used the territorial waters of Ukraine to organise armed aggressions: against the Georgian people and against the people of Syria. Today, they terrorise peaceful Ukrainian cities and destroy grain condemning hundreds of millions to…

— Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 5, 2023

Ukraine’s State Hydrographic Service warned on Friday that the Russian Black Sea ports of Taman, Anapa, Novorossiysk, Gelendzhik, Tuapse and Sochi should now be considered subject to “military threat”.

The statement came just hours after a naval drone struck the Olenegorsky Gornyak, a landing ship. The vessel was stationed outside Novorossiysk and briefly halted marine traffic at the port for the first time since the war started almost 18 months ago.

On Saturday, another sea drone hit the Sig, a Russian-flagged oil tanker that supplies fuel to Moscow’s forces in Syria. Ukraine said the Sig had been en route to deliver fuel to Russian forces in Crimea’s Kerch strait. Putin annexed the peninsula in 2014.

Scrambled aircraft

Both attacks represent a further expansion of the war’s scope, a development that began earlier and is likely to concern Kyiv’s allies. Russia’s missile strikes on new grain facilities at the Danube ports of Reni and Izmail took the war to within just a few metres of Ukraine’s border with Romania, a North Atlantic Treaty Organization member.

Fellow NATO member Poland also had to scramble aircraft recently, in response to a breach of its airspace by low-flying helicopter gunships from neighbouring Belarus, now home to Russia’s Wagner group of mercenaries. 

Kyiv, for its part, has conducted a series of drone attacks on Moscow since May, and more recently hit the Russian port town of Taganrog, on the Azov Sea, with a missile. 

At the same time, both sides appear to have taken care to ensure no catastrophic line was crossed. Russia used slower and less powerful Shahed loitering munitions to attack Izmail, on the Danube. That reduced the risk of a major accidental strike on NATO territory, relative to using cruise or ballistic missiles.

Similarly, Ukraine’s sea drone targeted the engine room at the rear of the Sig, making a major oil spill from its tanks, which sit further forward, less likely. 

Further escalation is likely nonetheless. On Sunday morning, Ukraine was hit by an unusually large barrage of missiles against Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Day 4: Brace for another day of Western Cape taxi strike after Santaco-government talks collapse
Maverick News

Day 4: Brace for another day of Western Cape taxi strike after Santaco-government talks collapse
Here comes El Niño – and experts warn South Africa to ‘be prepared for the worst’
Maverick News

Here comes El Niño – and experts warn South Africa to ‘be prepared for the worst’
Panyaza Lesufi’s long, treacherous road to owning SA’s hottest political potato — unemployment
Maverick News

Panyaza Lesufi’s long, treacherous road to owning SA’s hottest political potato — unemployment
The Netball World Cup tournament scores plenty of points – but also drops the ball
DM168

The Netball World Cup tournament scores plenty of points – but also drops the ball
SA ‘Killer Mum' Lauren Dickason’s New Zealand murder trial is a chillingly strange, sad and complex affair
Maverick News

SA ‘Killer Mum' Lauren Dickason’s New Zealand murder trial is a chillingly strange, sad and complex affair

TOP READS IN SECTION

Standard Bank latest to shut the door on Sekunjalo-related accounts
South Africa

Standard Bank latest to shut the door on Sekunjalo-related accounts
Banking scam — international crime syndicate targets South Africans using smartphones
South Africa

Banking scam — international crime syndicate targets South Africans using smartphones
NUM suspends General Secretary William Mabapa amid reports of internal probe
Maverick News

NUM suspends General Secretary William Mabapa amid reports of internal probe
The Finance Ghost: Mixed fortunes at Sappi, Curro, Aspen, Telkom and Ellies 
Maverick News

The Finance Ghost: Mixed fortunes at Sappi, Curro, Aspen, Telkom and Ellies 
End of road for Lifestyle Direct Group boss, who now has to face the music
South Africa

End of road for Lifestyle Direct Group boss, who now has to face the music

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

[%% img-description %%]
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options