Newsdeck

JUNTA CHEERED

Niger’s citizens undaunted as deadline to reverse coup expires

Supporters of the military attend a rally in a stadium in Niamey, Niger, on 6 August 2023. Thousands of pro-junta supporters gathered in a stadium to show their support for the military coup before the deadline given by the Economic Community of West African States to free and reinstate democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Issifou Djibo)
By Reuters
07 Aug 2023
0

Thousands of supporters of Niger’s coup leaders flocked to a stadium in the capital Niamey on Sunday, apparently undaunted by the threat of military intervention from west Africa’s regional bloc as its ultimatum to reinstate the president expires.

On Niamey’s streets, there were also sporadic displays of support for the junta, which has said it will not cave in to external pressure to stand down following the July 26 power grab. There were no signs of opposition.

The seventh coup in west and central Africa in three years has rocked the Sahel region, one of the poorest in the world. Given its uranium and oil riches and its pivotal role in a war with Islamist militants, Niger holds importance for the US, Europe, China and Russia.

Rippling cheers greeted every sentence of a speech read by a representative of the new army-led administration to the packed crowd at the stadium, who stressed the junta’s determination to stay in power.

“The obscurantist forces that oppose Niger’s progress are lurking in the shadows,” Mohamed Toumba said. “We will stand with you against them.”

Defence chiefs of the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) have agreed on military action, including when and where to strike, if detained President Mohamed Bazoum is not released and reinstated by Sunday.

Ecowas did not respond to a request for comment on what its next steps would be, or when exactly its deadline expired. A spokesman said it would issue a statement at the end of the day on Sunday.

Blasting military tunes and tooting vuvuzela horns, more than 100 junta supporters earlier set up a picket near an air base in Niamey – part of a citizen movement to offer non-violent resistance in support of the junta if needed.

As organisers led chants of “Vive Niger”, much of the emotion appeared directed against Ecowas as well as former colonial power France, which said on Saturday it would support regional efforts to overturn the coup, without specifying if that included military assistance.

“The Nigerien people have understood that these imperialists want to bring about our demise. And God willing, they will be the ones to suffer for it,” said pensioner Amadou Adamou.

Sunday’s television broadcasts included a roundtable debate on encouraging solidarity in the face of Ecowas sanctions, which have led to power cuts and soaring food prices.

The bloc’s military threat has triggered fears of further conflict in a region already battling the deadly Islamist insurgency that has killed thousands and forced millions to flee.

Any military intervention could be complicated by a promise from juntas in neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso to come to Niger’s defence if needed.

Bazoum’s Prime Minister Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou said on Saturday in Paris that the ousted regime still believed a last-minute agreement was possible.

On Sunday, Italy said it had reduced its troop numbers in Niger to make room in its military base for Italian civilians who may need protection if security deteriorated.

(Reporting by Boureima Balima; Additional reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by John Stonestreet and Giles Elgood.)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Here comes El Niño – and experts warn South Africa to ‘be prepared for the worst’
Maverick News

Here comes El Niño – and experts warn South Africa to ‘be prepared for the worst’
SA ‘Killer Mum' Lauren Dickason’s New Zealand murder trial is a chillingly strange, sad and complex affair
Maverick News

SA ‘Killer Mum' Lauren Dickason’s New Zealand murder trial is a chillingly strange, sad and complex affair
Bok fringe players pose tough questions for management before RWC 2023 squad announcement
Maverick News

Bok fringe players pose tough questions for management before RWC 2023 squad announcement
Zimbabwe reveals plans to clear its foreign debt by the end of 2025
DM168

Zimbabwe reveals plans to clear its foreign debt by the end of 2025
The Netball World Cup tournament scores plenty of points – but also drops the ball
DM168

The Netball World Cup tournament scores plenty of points – but also drops the ball

TOP READS IN SECTION

Romanian court releases influencer Andrew Tate from house arrest pending trial
Newsdeck

Romanian court releases influencer Andrew Tate from house arrest pending trial
I have a picture for you! 23 July - 29 July 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 23 July – 29 July 2023
I have a picture for you! 30 July - 5 August 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 30 July – 5 August 2023
Mozambique president Nyusi claims immunity in London 'tuna bond' case
Newsdeck

Mozambique president Nyusi claims immunity in London 'tuna bond' case
Russian warship damaged in Ukrainian attack on Novorossiysk naval base - sources
Newsdeck

Russian warship damaged in Ukrainian attack on Novorossiysk naval base – sources

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options