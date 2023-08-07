Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Japan to release Fukushima water as soon as this month, reports say

Japan to release Fukushima water as soon as this month, reports say
Storage tanks for contaminated water at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, in Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture, northern Japan, 09 December 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA)
By Bloomberg
07 Aug 2023
0

The Japanese government is preparing to start releasing treated wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear disaster site into the sea as early as late August, local newspapers including the Yomiuri Shimbun reported. 

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will meet with cabinet members and decide on a specific timing to discharge the water after returning from a trilateral summit with the US and South Korea on 18 August, Yomiuri reported, citing unidentified officials. He will meet with representatives from the nation’s fisheries association ahead of the release, Asahi Shimbun reported

No specific timing for the water release has been decided by the government at this time, Hirokazu Matsuno, chief cabinet secretary, said in a press conference on Monday. The government will decide after measures to ensure safety and limit reputational damage are put in place, he said.

Japan recently cleared major hurdles to release water from the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant, which suffered a meltdown in 2011. The International Atomic Energy Agency released a comprehensive review last month, saying the move “would have negligible radiological impact on people and the environment.” Japan’s atomic watchdog also gave approval for using the discharge facility operated by Tokyo Electric Power Co. 

Read More: Why Japan Will Release Fukushima Water Into the Sea: QuickTake

The plan has led to friction with China, which has criticised Japan over safety concerns. The Hong Kong government has said it will ban imports of seafood and other related products from several regions in Japan if the treated water is released. 

South Korea, whose relationship with Japan has improved recently under President Yoon Suk Yeol’s administration, has backed the plan, but has asked to be involved in monitoring the operation. 

The Japanese government wants to avoid starting the procedure in September, when bottom trawling fishing begins on the coast of Fukushima prefecture, the Yomiuri reported. 

A poll conducted by Japanese broadcaster JNN over the weekend found that 50% of those surveyed were in favour of plans to release the treated water from the disaster site, while 35% were against. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Day 4: Brace for another day of Western Cape taxi strike after Santaco-government talks collapse
Maverick News

Day 4: Brace for another day of Western Cape taxi strike after Santaco-government talks collapse
Here comes El Niño – and experts warn South Africa to ‘be prepared for the worst’
Maverick News

Here comes El Niño – and experts warn South Africa to ‘be prepared for the worst’
Panyaza Lesufi’s long, treacherous road to owning SA’s hottest political potato — unemployment
Maverick News

Panyaza Lesufi’s long, treacherous road to owning SA’s hottest political potato — unemployment
The Netball World Cup tournament scores plenty of points – but also drops the ball
DM168

The Netball World Cup tournament scores plenty of points – but also drops the ball
SA ‘Killer Mum' Lauren Dickason’s New Zealand murder trial is a chillingly strange, sad and complex affair
Maverick News

SA ‘Killer Mum' Lauren Dickason’s New Zealand murder trial is a chillingly strange, sad and complex affair

TOP READS IN SECTION

Standard Bank latest to shut the door on Sekunjalo-related accounts
South Africa

Standard Bank latest to shut the door on Sekunjalo-related accounts
Banking scam — international crime syndicate targets South Africans using smartphones
South Africa

Banking scam — international crime syndicate targets South Africans using smartphones
NUM suspends General Secretary William Mabapa amid reports of internal probe
Maverick News

NUM suspends General Secretary William Mabapa amid reports of internal probe
The Finance Ghost: Mixed fortunes at Sappi, Curro, Aspen, Telkom and Ellies 
Maverick News

The Finance Ghost: Mixed fortunes at Sappi, Curro, Aspen, Telkom and Ellies 
End of road for Lifestyle Direct Group boss, who now has to face the music
South Africa

End of road for Lifestyle Direct Group boss, who now has to face the music

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

[%% img-description %%]
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options