THE WEEKEND WRAP
The key to Eskom’s recovery; Malema and the boers; and charges against Trump pile up
Why original equipment manufacturers are key to Eskom’s recovery; charges against Trump pile up – and we remember Sinéad O’Connor.
Read the Weekend Wrap here.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet