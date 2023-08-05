Magazine

THE WEEKEND WRAP

The key to Eskom’s recovery; Malema and the boers; and charges against Trump pile up

The key to Eskom’s recovery; Malema and the boers; and charges against Trump pile up
By Daily Maverick
05 Aug 2023
0

Why original equipment manufacturers are key to Eskom’s recovery; charges against Trump pile up – and we remember Sinéad O’Connor.

Read the Weekend Wrap here.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

SAPS confirm arrest of suspect linked to murder of Cape Town Leap officer Toufeeq Williams
Maverick News

SAPS confirm arrest of suspect linked to murder of Cape Town Leap officer Toufeeq Williams
Explained: The ‘satirical’ white genocide tweet that caused all the trouble
South Africa

Explained: The ‘satirical’ white genocide tweet that caused all the trouble
Forget about swiping for Uber or Bolt — e-hailing services have joined Cape Town's taxi strike action
Maverick News

Forget about swiping for Uber or Bolt — e-hailing services have joined Cape Town's taxi strike action
World Cup dream ends in disappointment for Proteas
South Africa

World Cup dream ends in disappointment for Proteas
Don’t be too chicken to learn new air fryer rules
TGIFood

Don’t be too chicken to learn new air fryer rules

TOP READS IN SECTION

The key to Eskom’s recovery; Malema and the boers; and charges against Trump pile up
Magazine

The key to Eskom’s recovery; Malema and the boers; and charges against Trump pile up
Putin’s BRICS no-show: good news for Ramaphosa; Zuma’s jail time dilemma; and the role of art in our scroll-by world
Magazine

Putin’s BRICS no-show: good news for Ramaphosa; Zuma’s jail time dilemma; and the role of art in our scroll-by world

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options