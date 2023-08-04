Former professional kickboxer and social media influencer Andrew Tate attends to speak to media reporters before going to the nearest police station after he won the appeal against preventive detention, in front of their residence in Bucharest, Romania, 04 August 2023. Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate are to be released from house arrest in Romania, The Bucharest Court of Appeal ruled on 04 August. Tate brothers must remain in the country for their trial on human trafficking charges. On 29 December 2022, Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested as a result of the DIICOT (Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism) inquiry under the charges of human trafficking and intention to form an organized crime group. Romanian police stated that the two brothers and their associates coerced victims for creating a paid pornography service for social media platforms. On late 31 March 2023 Tate brothers and their associates were moved from police custody to house arrest with immediate effect. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

Tate was indicted in June along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects for human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

The suspects have denied the allegations.

Under Romanian law, the case is now with the Bucharest court’s preliminary chamber, where a judge has 60 days to inspect the case files to ensure legality. The trial will not start until that process is completed.

On Friday, the Bucharest Court of Appeals said in a written ruling that it “replaces the house arrest measure with that of judicial control for a period of 60 days from August 4 until October 2.”

Under the new measure, the four suspects can leave the house, but not the capital Bucharest and the surrounding Ilfov county. They must check in regularly with the police. They are also banned from trying to approach the victims.

The Tate brothers, who have dual U.S. and British citizenship, have been under house arrest since April pending an investigation into abuse against seven women, whom prosecutors say were lured through false claims of relationships.

They were initially held in police custody from Dec. 29.

Tate, a self-described misogynist, has gained millions of fans by promoting an ultra-masculine lifestyle which critics say denigrates women.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Sharon Singleton)