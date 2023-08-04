Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Cathay unseats Singapore Air as stock winner on travel revival

Cathay unseats Singapore Air as stock winner on travel revival
Cathay Pacific Airways aircraft at Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (Photo: Lam Yik/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
04 Aug 2023
0

A reversal in the fortunes for shares of Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. and Singapore Airlines Ltd. may extend further as Hong Kong’s flagship carrier springs back to life after years of pandemic restrictions.

A jump in buy recommendations in July for Cathay has pushed the ratio of bullish views to the most in more than a decade thanks to cheap valuations and the prospect of a return to profit. Meanwhile, a flurry of downgrades since June due to valuation concerns has hurt sentiment for Singapore Airlines.

The outlook for the battered Hong Kong carrier has started to turn around following its profit forecast for the first six months of 2023, which will end a run of losses as the airline buckled under the city’s harsh travel restrictions. Cathay’s shares have started to outperform its rival’s in recent weeks, and may rebound further if its earnings — scheduled for 9 August — unleash further positive momentum.

Cathay’s post-pandemic earnings power has been “underestimated” and there is “room for upward Street earnings revisions”, JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts including Karen Li wrote in a note on 24 July. The carrier preserving its leading market share in Hong Kong is a key positive, making it well-positioned to benefit from mainlanders’ long-haul transit flight demand, Li added.

Shares of Cathay have rallied 21% since the start of June, making it the best performer among Asia peers and the first time that it has beat Singapore Airlines for two consecutive months since December. Singapore Airlines, meanwhile, has risen 11% in the period, even as its year-to-date gains have trounced Cathay.

Wall Street analysts have already taken a cue. JPMorgan and HSBC Holdings Plc raised Cathay to the equivalent of buy from neutral last month, citing earnings growth on resilient travel demand. Meanwhile, Citigroup Inc. downgraded the Singapore carrier to sell from buy last month saying the company’s positive earnings outlook is priced in.

Cathay is trading at a price-to-book ratio of 1.3 times, cheaper than Singapore Airlines at 1.5 times, according to Bloomberg data. Analysts’ 12-month target price suggests 18% upside for the former from its last closing price, while the latter is already trading above the consensus projection.

There are some signs that Cathay’s rally may take a breather. Its shares were in overbought territory this week based on the 14-day relative strength index. The put-to-call ratio, which measures the level of interest in bearish options relative to bullish contracts, has started to edge higher after touching March lows.

But analysts betting on an earnings revival are optimistic. “We expect the carrier to deliver more positive surprises in the near-term as consensus estimates appear muted,” said Jason Sum, an analyst at DBS Bank Ltd. “We do expect more upside from hereon.” DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Taxi strike begins immediately across Western Cape, ranks emptied over by-law clash with City
Maverick News

Taxi strike begins immediately across Western Cape, ranks emptied over by-law clash with City
Explained: The ‘satirical’ white genocide tweet that caused all the trouble
South Africa

Explained: The ‘satirical’ white genocide tweet that caused all the trouble
Netball World Cup head of security investigating thefts at team players’ Cape Town hotels
Maverick News

Netball World Cup head of security investigating thefts at team players’ Cape Town hotels
Standard Bank latest to shut the door on Sekunjalo-related accounts
South Africa

Standard Bank latest to shut the door on Sekunjalo-related accounts
Tension boils over after Cape Town traffic officer shoots taxi driver in wake of new municipal by-law
Maverick News

Tension boils over after Cape Town traffic officer shoots taxi driver in wake of new municipal by-law

TOP READS IN SECTION

SA spring and early summer still look warm and mostly wet with some big dry patches — Weather Service
South Africa

SA spring and early summer still look warm and mostly wet with some big dry patches — Weather Service
Big business identifies critical measures to boost economy, reduce unemployment after meeting Ramaphosa
Maverick News

Big business identifies critical measures to boost economy, reduce unemployment after meeting Ramaphosa
Standard Bank latest to shut the door on Sekunjalo-related accounts
South Africa

Standard Bank latest to shut the door on Sekunjalo-related accounts
Gidon Novick to walk away from SAA deal after competition authorities' ruling
DM168

Gidon Novick to walk away from SAA deal after competition authorities' ruling
It’s a ‘nightmare’ – workers and customers struggle amid Post Office failures
Maverick News

It’s a ‘nightmare’ – workers and customers struggle amid Post Office failures

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options