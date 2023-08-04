Newsdeck

Commonwealth Games

Alberta withdraws support, ending 2030 Commonwealth Games bid

Alberta withdraws support, ending 2030 Commonwealth Games bid
Nigeria wins the Women’s 4x100m relay final on Day 10 of the XXII Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, Britain, 07 August 2022. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
By Reuters
04 Aug 2023
0

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The province of Alberta withdrew its support for a bid centred around Calgary/Edmonton to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games on Thursday, ending any chance of bringing the multi-sport showcase event back to Canada for its centennial.

The decision was another blow for the embattled Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) after Hamilton, Ontario, which hosted the inaugural Games in 1930, suspended its bid and Australian state Victoria last month withdrew as host of the 2026 Games due to projected cost overruns.

The Alberta bid was scuttled for similar reasons.

“Commonwealth Sport Canada has been informed by the Alberta government that they have decided to discontinue the exploration of a 2030 Commonwealth Games Bid,” said Commonwealth Sport Canada in a statement.

“We believe the recent decision by the Victorian government to withdraw from the 2026 Commonwealth Games was a significant factor in Alberta’s decision, as well as an over-dependence on taxpayer’s support for the planning and delivery of the Games.

“Commonwealth Sport Canada is profoundly disappointed in Alberta Government’s decision but respects their right to make this decision.”

The Alberta government had committed up to $2 million and the city of Edmonton another $1 million to explore the feasibility of hosting the Games.

Commonwealth Sport Canada had said it expected to complete the feasibility study in August when a decision would be made on whether to submit a formal bid.

That decision has now been made for them.

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek’s office said in an emailed statement to the CBC that without the support of the province the bid was finished.

“The provincial government’s decision to withdraw from Alberta’s 2030 Commonwealth Games bid process effectively terminates the bid and the City of Calgary’s participation,” the statement said.

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Ed Osmond and Leslie Adler)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Taxi strike begins immediately across Western Cape, ranks emptied over by-law clash with City
Maverick News

Taxi strike begins immediately across Western Cape, ranks emptied over by-law clash with City
Netball World Cup head of security investigating thefts at team players’ Cape Town hotels
Maverick News

Netball World Cup head of security investigating thefts at team players’ Cape Town hotels
Standard Bank latest to shut the door on Sekunjalo-related accounts
South Africa

Standard Bank latest to shut the door on Sekunjalo-related accounts
Explained: The ‘satirical’ white genocide tweet that caused all the trouble
South Africa

Explained: The ‘satirical’ white genocide tweet that caused all the trouble
Tension boils over after Cape Town traffic officer shoots taxi driver in wake of new municipal by-law
Maverick News

Tension boils over after Cape Town traffic officer shoots taxi driver in wake of new municipal by-law

TOP READS IN SECTION

Indian Prime Minister Modi unlikely to travel to South Africa for BRICS Summit: sources
Maverick News

Indian Prime Minister Modi unlikely to travel to South Africa for BRICS Summit: sources
Global Demand for Coal Is Bringing Mayhem to South African Towns
Newsdeck

Global Demand for Coal Is Bringing Mayhem to South African Towns
Niger junta says it will not back down despite 'inhumane' sanctions
Newsdeck

Niger junta says it will not back down despite 'inhumane' sanctions
Elon Musk Wades Into South African Politics With Post Blasting Controversial Chant
Newsdeck

Elon Musk Wades Into South African Politics With Post Blasting Controversial Chant
I have a picture for you! 23 July - 29 July 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 23 July – 29 July 2023

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options