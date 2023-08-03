South Africa’s restaurant industry is in a challenging space. On the one hand, we are seeing an encouraging recovery since the devastating effects of the Covid pandemic on long-standing eateries, local restaurants and quick service restaurants three years ago. However, a recent article published in the International Journal of Hospitality Management notes that any future growth may be hobbled by a lack of appropriate skills, especially among executive chefs, kitchen staff, cooks and other catering employees.

“It is with this in mind that Uber Eats has joined forces with AMI to create a programme that will help to upskill and empower merchants so that they are geared for success.

Merchants on our platform are very important to us – they’re an integral part of our business, not only is Uber Eats creating unique earning opportunities, we are committed to investing in products and access while leveraging the power of the platform to ensure that merchants on our platform thrive,” says Vuyokazi Maselana, Head of Merchant Operations for Uber Eats.

Called the Growth2Go Academy, the programme – styled as a two-week bootcamp – has been specially designed with foodpreneurs in mind. Focusing on skills like business planning and strategy development to position businesses for growth, Growth2Go aims to prepare restaurant owners, CEOs, founders and managing directors with the tools to flourish in a rapidly evolving environment. The course is open to smaller-sized restaurants listed on the Uber Eats platform that were not generating enough sales. Delivered virtually, the programme kicks off with a two-hour webinar, thereafter placing heavy emphasis on the development of practical skills.

Thabang Monama, restaurant owner says, “I am very excited to have been part of the initiative, as an owner of a small restaurant in Olievenhoutbosch, I have found this programme very beneficial for my business. I have now acquired the necessary skills to improve my restaurants’ sustainability.”

Once they have completed the bootcamp, participants can apply for AMI’s five-month programme called Grow Your Business Programme which runs until the end of September.

“This is a very necessary development for the restaurant industry, one which has significant benefits for all stakeholders,” Maselana comments. “We believe that the Growth2Go Academy will help our restaurant industry improve its sustainability. The delivery landscape in Sub-Saharan Africa is exciting and we see opportunities to grow and positively impact restaurant partners and earners on our platform while providing a magical experience for users”. DM