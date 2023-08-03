Newsdeck
Thirteen hurt in South Korea stabbing incident near Seoul -police
Nine people have been stabbed and four others hurt by a car driven by the suspected attacker on Thursday in the South Korean commuter town of Seongnam near the capital Seoul, police said.
One person has been arrested, police said in a statement.
The attack occurred near Seohyeon station, an area about 20 km (12.43 miles) from Seoul that has a large department store and other shops and where many commuters live.
Police said 12 of the victims had been hospitalised.
The motive for the attack was not immediately clear.
The incident comes just days after another rare stabbing attack in Seoul in which one person was killed and three others wounded.
(Reporting by Hyonhee ShinEditing by Ed Davies and Bernadette Baum)
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet