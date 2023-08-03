Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Russia Signals Cheaper Grain Shipments to Friendly Countries

Russia Signals Cheaper Grain Shipments to Friendly Countries
Ukrainian farmers harvest grain in the Odesa region, south Ukraine, 23 June 2023 amid the Russian invasion. Kyiv and Moscow on 22 July 2022 signed a deal to resume Ukrainian grain exports from Black Sea ports which would ease an international food crisis. The deal was brokered by the UN and Turkey. On 17 May 2023, the deal that allows Ukraine to export grain across the Black Sea has been extended for two months. Russia had been threatening to pull out of the deal, saying Western sanctions were hampering its own agricultural exports. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/IGOR TKACHENKO
By Bloomberg
03 Aug 2023
0

Russia may offer cheaper grain exports to countries that have not imposed sanctions, the latest sign that Moscow is using the nation’s food superpower status as a political tool.

The government could get the power to lower duties on commodities exports including grain and fertilizers to “friendly” countries, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said in a televised speech on Thursday.

Russia is the world’s top wheat exporter and is shipping record volumes again this season, while its fertilizer deliveries are recovering to pre-war levels. It already adjusted the way its wheat-export tax is calculated in May, lowering the levy. The tax is currently at about $30 a ton, while traders sold Russian wheat to Egypt at $264 a ton — including freight — in the latest tender.

Russia Is Set to Be the Top Wheat Exporter Again This Season | Bumper harvest and high stocks are helping Russia ship big volumes

President Vladimir Putin last week promised to send free grain to six African countries that have strong ties with Moscow.

Russia’s State Duma is currently on holiday, so the measure is unlikely to be brought in until at least Sept 5.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Taxi strike begins immediately across Western Cape, ranks emptied over by-law clash with City
Maverick News

Taxi strike begins immediately across Western Cape, ranks emptied over by-law clash with City
‘Technically insolvent’: Banyana Banyana exposes Safa’s house of cards
Maverick News

‘Technically insolvent’: Banyana Banyana exposes Safa’s house of cards
Tension boils over after Cape Town traffic officer shoots taxi driver in wake of new municipal by-law
Maverick News

Tension boils over after Cape Town traffic officer shoots taxi driver in wake of new municipal by-law
SA spring and early summer still look warm and mostly wet with some big dry patches — Weather Service
South Africa

SA spring and early summer still look warm and mostly wet with some big dry patches — Weather Service
Netball World Cup head of security investigating thefts at team players’ Cape Town hotels
Maverick News

Netball World Cup head of security investigating thefts at team players’ Cape Town hotels

TOP READS IN SECTION

Indian Prime Minister Modi unlikely to travel to South Africa for BRICS Summit: sources
Maverick News

Indian Prime Minister Modi unlikely to travel to South Africa for BRICS Summit: sources
Global Demand for Coal Is Bringing Mayhem to South African Towns
Newsdeck

Global Demand for Coal Is Bringing Mayhem to South African Towns
Elon Musk Wades Into South African Politics With Post Blasting Controversial Chant
Newsdeck

Elon Musk Wades Into South African Politics With Post Blasting Controversial Chant
Niger junta says it will not back down despite 'inhumane' sanctions
Newsdeck

Niger junta says it will not back down despite 'inhumane' sanctions
Trump faces federal charges for efforts to overturn 2020 election
Newsdeck

Trump faces federal charges for efforts to overturn 2020 election

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options