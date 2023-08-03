Maverick Life

Freddie Mercury’s personal collection goes on public view at Sotheby’s London, and more from around the world

Costumes owned by Freddie Mercury on display at Sotheby's on August 03, 2023 in London, England. The private collection of over 1,400 items will be sold at a series of six of auctions between the 6th and the14th September, 2023. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Sotheby's)
By Maverick Life Editors
03 Aug 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

A gold Cartier Brooch owned by Freddie Mercury on display at Sotheby’s on August 03, 2023 in London, England. The private collection of over 1,400 items will be sold at a series of six of auctions between the 6th and the14th September, 2023. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Sotheby’s)

Costumes owned by Freddie Mercury on display at Sotheby’s on August 03, 2023 in London, England. The private collection of over 1,400 items will be sold at a series of six of auctions between the 6th and the14th September, 2023. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Sotheby’s)

Part of the colelction of cat memorabilia owned by Freddie Mercury on display at Sotheby’s on August 03, 2023 in London, England. The private collection of over 1,400 items will be sold at a series of six of auctions between the 6th and the14th September, 2023. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Sotheby’s)

A selection of clothes and costumes owned by Freddie Mercury on display at Sotheby’s on August 03, 2023 in London, England. The private collection of over 1,400 items will be sold at a series of six of auctions between the 6th and the14th September, 2023. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Sotheby’s)

A painting ‘Young Boy on a Sofa’ by Geza Vastagh owned by Freddie Mercury on display at Sotheby’s on August 03, 2023 in London, England. The private collection of over 1,400 items will be sold at a series of six of auctions between the 6th and the14th September, 2023. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Sotheby’s)

Costumes owned by Freddie Mercury on display at Sotheby’s on August 03, 2023 in London, England. The private collection of over 1,400 items will be sold at a series of six of auctions between the 6th and the14th September, 2023. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Sotheby’s)

A crown and cloak owned by Freddie Mercury on display at Sotheby’s on August 03, 2023 in London, England. The private collection of over 1,400 items will be sold at a series of six of auctions between the 6th and the14th September, 2023. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Sotheby’s)

Pakistani school children make their way home through a flooded area after monsoon rains in Karachi, Pakistan, 03 August 2023. Pakistani MET office predicted more monsoon rains in the country this week and issued warnings of urban flooding, landslides and flash floods in vulnerable areas. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

A view on a damaged bridge following strong rains and floods in Fengtai district, west of Beijing, China, 03 August 2023. Beijing recorded its heaviest rainfall in 140 years brought by Typhoon Dosksuri causing floods, evacuation of thousands of people and 21 deaths. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

People sit in St Mark’s Square, flooded by water reaching up to 1 meter, in Venice, Italy, on the night between 02 and 03 August 2023. EPA-EFE/Andrea Merola

People watch as the burnt cargo ship Fremantle Highway is towed to Eemshaven, the Netherlands, on 03 August 2023. According to the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, Fremantle Highway cargo ship is expected in Eemshaven later in the day and then the process of unloading the cargo will start. One person has died, and several got hurt after the freighter carrying 3784 new cars on board, of which just under five hundred were electric cars, caught fire on 26 July. EPA-EFE/VINCENT JANNINK

Buoys off an array of floating solar panels at a power plant, operated by Baywa r.e, on the site of a former quarry in Grafenwoerth, Austria, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. To meet the mounting demand for floating photovoltaics (FPVs), European governments, businesses, and utilities are scouring out-of-use industrial areas for available bodies of water. Photographer: Michaela Nagyidaiova/Bloomberg via Getty Images

In this image released on August 2, NLE Choppa performs onstage while taping iHeartRadio’s Living Black 2023 Block Party in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio )

Rkia Mazrouai (L) and Assia Zouhair of Morocco celebrate after winning the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 soccer match between Morocco and Colombia at Perth Rectangular Stadium in Perth, Australia, 03 August 2023. EPA-EFE/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT

Cyclists of team Poland in action in the Men’s Elite Team Sprint qualification at the UCI Cycling World Championships 2023 in Glasgow, Britain, 03 August 2023. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN

Kevin Stott riding Magical Sunset win The Whispering Angel Oak Tree Stakes at Goodwood Racecourse on August 02, 2023, in Chichester, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Dancers perform during the unveiling ceremony for a public interactive sculpture honouring the life and legacy of The Notorious B.I.G. at Camden Plaza in the Brooklyn borough of New York, New York, USA, 02 August 2023. The Notorious B.I.G. is widely recognized as one of the world’s most influential rappers and sold more than 17 million albums in the U.S. before his murder in 1997. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL

Members of staff are evacuated from the Russell Senate Office Building after an active shooter alert, at the US Capitol, Washington, DC, USA, 02 August 2023. Senate buildings were evacuated following a call of an active shooter, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) no shooter or injured were located and the buildings were cleared for re-entry. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

People visit the Patriot Park (Congress and Exhibition Centre of Russian Army) with their families during Paratroopers Day Celebration in Kubinka, outside Moscow, Russia, on 02 August 2023. The paratroopers’ holiday, which is a professional holiday for active and military personnel of the reserve of the Airborne Forces, is traditionally celebrated annually throughout Russia, Belarus and other CIS countries. Airborne troops were formed 93 years ago on 02 August 1930. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Protesters display the flag of Niger at the entrance to the National Assembly during a rally in Niamey, Niger, on 03 August 2023. Protesters rallied against the sanctions imposed on their country by the Economic Community of West African States, (ECOWAS), to demand the departure of the French military from the country and expressed their support for the junta. On 26 July General Abdourahamane Tchiani they were declared himself the new leader of Niger, after a coup against democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum. EPA-EFE/ISSIFOU DJIBO

Firefighters work on a forest fire in Oropesa del Mar, Castellon, Comunidad Valenciana, eastern Spain, 02 August 2023. The fire broke out earlier in the day and is now controlled, according to authorities. EPA-EFE/Doemench Castelló DM

