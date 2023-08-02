Newsdeck

Newsdeck

India’s Modi unlikely to travel to South Africa for BRICS summit – sources

India’s Modi unlikely to travel to South Africa for BRICS summit – sources
Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi attends the opening ceremony of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Britain, 01 November 2021. The COP26 climate change conference runs from 31 October to 12 November 2021 in Glasgow. EPA-EFE/ROBERT PERRY
By Reuters
02 Aug 2023
0

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be a virtual participant at a summit of BRICS nations in South Africa later this month rather than attend in person, sources in New Delhi told Reuters.

The foreign ministry declined to comment, while the prime minister’s office did not respond when asked by Reuters if Modi would be travelling to Johannesburg for the August 22-24 summit of leaders from a bloc that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has already decided that he will be a virtual participant.

China and Russia are keen to discuss expansion of BRICS at the summit, while India has reservations about that idea.

India last month hosted a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in a virtual format after changing its plans to organize it in New Delhi, without giving an official reason.

One Indian government official said there is growing discomfort in New Delhi about being part of groupings like BRICS and SCO which China dominates, especially as India inches closer to the United States and other Western powers.

Relations between New Delhi and Beijing nosedived after a clash on their disputed Himalayan border in 2020 in which 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese soldiers were killed.

The SCO summit was held days after Modi returned from a state visit to Washington where President Joe Biden rolled out the red carpet for him.

Still, India has frustrated Western capitals over its unwillingness to condemn Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Instead, New Delhi has expanded trade with Moscow, buying record amounts of oil.

India holds the presidency of the G20 grouping and will host a summit of its leaders in early September.

(Reporting by Rupam Jain and Krishn Kaushik; Editing by YP Rajesh & Simon Cameron-Moore)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Stun grenades, tear gas and gridlock hit Cape Town in taxi clash with officials
South Africa

Stun grenades, tear gas and gridlock hit Cape Town in taxi clash with officials
Bloubergstrand Beach outside Cape Town could lose its shoreline by the end of the century
South Africa

Bloubergstrand Beach outside Cape Town could lose its shoreline by the end of the century
Referee followed protocols with decision to ‘play on’ after Williams was left unconscious but was he wrong?
Op-eds

Referee followed protocols with decision to ‘play on’ after Williams was left unconscious but was he wrong?
City of Cape Town finally launches project to restore heavily polluted Milnerton Lagoon environment
South Africa

City of Cape Town finally launches project to restore heavily polluted Milnerton Lagoon environment
In run-up to 2024, Maimane’s Bosa bets on talent over profile in candidates
Maverick News

In run-up to 2024, Maimane’s Bosa bets on talent over profile in candidates

TOP READS IN SECTION

Global Demand for Coal Is Bringing Mayhem to South African Towns
Newsdeck

Global Demand for Coal Is Bringing Mayhem to South African Towns
Botswana, South Africa Seek Funds for $230 Million Minerals Line
Newsdeck

Botswana, South Africa Seek Funds for $230 Million Minerals Line
Elon Musk Wades Into South African Politics With Post Blasting Controversial Chant
Newsdeck

Elon Musk Wades Into South African Politics With Post Blasting Controversial Chant
Trump faces federal charges for efforts to overturn 2020 election
Newsdeck

Trump faces federal charges for efforts to overturn 2020 election
Poland rushes troops to border, Belarus denies helicopter violation
Newsdeck

Poland rushes troops to border, Belarus denies helicopter violation

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options