Newsdeck

On the border

Poland rushes troops to border, Belarus denies helicopter violation

Poland rushes troops to border, Belarus denies helicopter violation
A view of the Polish-Belarusian border crossing in Bobrowniki, north-eastern Poland, 10 February 2023. EPA-EFE/ARTUR RESZKO POLAND OUT
By Reuters
01 Aug 2023
0

WARSAW, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Poland said on Tuesday it was rushing troops to its eastern border after accusing Belarus, Russia's closest ally, of violating its airspace with military helicopters.

The Belarusian military denied any such violation and accused NATO member Poland, one of Ukraine’s most fervent backers in its conflict with Russia, of making up the accusation to justify a buildup of its troops.

Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko had earlier taunted Poland over the presence of Russian Wagner mercenaries near their joint border.

Poland’s Defence Ministry said it was sending “additional forces and resources, including combat helicopters”. It said it had informed NATO of the border violation and Belarus’ charge d’affaires had been summoned to provide an explanation.

The Polish military initially denied any border violation had occurred but later, after consultations, said the intrusion took place “at a very low height, hard to intercept by radar”.

Belarus’ defence ministry, writing on Telegram, said Warsaw had changed its mind about the incident “apparently after consulting its overseas masters”.

“This statement was not backed up by data from Poland,” it said. “The Belarusian Defence Ministry views it in the manner of an ‘old wives’ tale’ and notes there were no border violations by Mi-8 and Mi-24 helicopters.”

Residents of areas near the eastern Polish city of Bialowieza, close to the Belarus border, shared accounts on social media of what they said were border violations before the defence minister issued its statement.

 

HISTORY OF ANIMOSITY

Belarus has allowed Russian President Vladimir Putin to use its territory as a launch pad for the Ukraine invasion, but Lukashenko has not committed his own troops to the war.

The ex-Soviet state has a long history of animosity with Poland, as does Russia.

Last week, Putin accused Poland of harbouring territorial ambitions on Belarus and said it would consider any attack on its neighbour as an attack on itself.

Earlier on Tuesday, Lukashenko mockingly told Poland it should thank him for keeping in check Wagner mercenaries now stationed in Belarus after an abortive mutiny against the Kremlin last month.

An unspecified number of the Wagner fighters have since moved to Belarus and begun training Lukashenko’s army. Poland had already started moving more than 1,000 of its own troops closer to the border.

Lukashenko joked at a meeting with Putin last month that some of the fighters were keen to press into Poland and “go on a trip to Warsaw and Rzeszow”.

State news agency Belta quoted him on Tuesday as saying that the Poles “should pray that we’re holding onto (the Wagner fighters) and providing for them. Otherwise, without us, they would have seeped through and smashed up Rzeszow and Warsaw in no small way. So they shouldn’t reproach me, they should say thank you.”

Rzeszow is a city near the Ukrainian border.

On Saturday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said a group of 100 Wagner fighters had moved closer to the Belarusian city of Grodno near the Polish border, describing the situation as “increasingly dangerous”.

By Agnieszka Pikulicka-Wilczewska

(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan, Agnieszka Pikulicka-Wilczewska, Max Rodionov and Ron Popeski, Editing by Gareth Jones and Bill Berkrot)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Referee followed protocols with decision to ‘play on’ after Williams was left unconscious but was he wrong?
Op-eds

Referee followed protocols with decision to ‘play on’ after Williams was left unconscious but was he wrong?
Bloubergstrand Beach outside Cape Town could lose its shoreline by the end of the century
South Africa

Bloubergstrand Beach outside Cape Town could lose its shoreline by the end of the century
It’s a ‘nightmare’ – workers and customers struggle amid Post Office failures
Maverick News

It’s a ‘nightmare’ – workers and customers struggle amid Post Office failures
Magistrate blasts State’s ‘weak’ case, grants bail to Mashatile’s VIP Protection Unit officers
Maverick News

Magistrate blasts State’s ‘weak’ case, grants bail to Mashatile’s VIP Protection Unit officers
Home robberies on the increase - 8 security barriers that every SA household should consider
Sponsored Content

Home robberies on the increase – 8 security barriers that every SA household should consider

TOP READS IN SECTION

Botswana, South Africa Seek Funds for $230 Million Minerals Line
Newsdeck

Botswana, South Africa Seek Funds for $230 Million Minerals Line
Global Demand for Coal Is Bringing Mayhem to South African Towns
Newsdeck

Global Demand for Coal Is Bringing Mayhem to South African Towns
Musk draws heat from San Francisco over giant X logo
Newsdeck

Musk draws heat from San Francisco over giant X logo
Elon Musk Wades Into South African Politics With Post Blasting Controversial Chant
Newsdeck

Elon Musk Wades Into South African Politics With Post Blasting Controversial Chant
I have a picture for you! 23 July - 29 July 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 23 July – 29 July 2023

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options