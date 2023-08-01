Maverick Life

A view of the ‘Sturgeon Moon’ supermoon, and more from around the world

View of the 'Super Sturgeon Moon' from Zaragoza, Spain, 31 July 2023. EPA-EFE/Javier Belver
By Maverick Life Editors
01 Aug 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 48 hours.

View of the ‘Super Sturgeon Moon’ from Logrono, northern Spain, 31 July 2023. EPA-EFE/Raquel Manzanares

View of the ‘Super Sturgeon Moon’ from Zaragoza, Spain, 31 July 2023. EPA-EFE/Javier Belver

An actor dressed and masked as a flower performs as part of the opening of the ‘Brussels in Bloom’, in Brussels, in Belgium, 01 August 2023. ‘Brussels in Bloom’ is an event that takes visitors on a floral journey through the streets around the Grand-Place of Brussels. Scattered throughout the historical city centre, iconic places are given a floral touch, covered in petals and colours from 01 to 15 August 2023. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

The Brussels city’s iconic landmark, the famous ‘Manneken-Pis’, is clad in a floral costume as part of the opening of the ‘Brussels in Bloom’, in Brussels, Belgium, 01 August 2023. ‘Brussels in Bloom’ is an event that takes visitors on a floral journey through the streets around the Grand-Place of Brussels. Scattered throughout the historical city centre, iconic places are given a floral touch, covered in petals and colours from 01 to 15 August 2023. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

Presentation of the trams that traveled around the city at the outbreak of the Warsaw Uprising at the gate of the historic “Wola” tram depot in Warsaw, Poland, 01 August 2023.  EPA-EFE/Pawel Supernak

The historic carriages look just like they did on the day the uprising broke out. The trams are accompanied by a reconstructed stop from 1944, as well as reenactors in period costumes. EPA-EFE/Pawel Supernak

Sculptures by South African sculptor Anton Smit from his new body of work titled ‘Urban Echoes’ are on display at the Sandton Square in Johannesburg, South Africa, 01 August 2023. These artworks are amongst the most popular at the outdoor exhibition of his work. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

These artworks by South African sculptor Anton Smit are amongst the most popular at the outdoor exhibition of his work. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

A man sells paintings to tourists along a beach in Seminyak, Bali, Indonesia, 01 August 2023. The number of foreign tourist visits to Indonesia in June 2023 reached 1.06 million. This figure increased by 11.44 percent compared to May 2023 (month to month) and rose by 119.64 percent compared to the same month last year as the data released on 01 August. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

An Iranian taxi driver cools off on a street in Tehran, Iran, 01 August 2023. Iran is facing a heatwave with temperatures expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius prompting Iranian authorities to declared a two-day public holiday starting from 02 August, state media reported. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Former professional kickboxer and social media influencer Andrew Tate (C), followed by his brother Tristan (L), arrives for an appeal against preventive detention at the Bucharest Court of Appeal, in Bucharest, Romania, 01 August 2023. Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested on 29 December 2022, as a result of the DIICOT (Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism) inquiry on charges of human trafficking and intention to form an organized crime group. Romanian police stated that the two brothers and their associates coerced victims for creating a paid pornography service for social media platforms. On 31 March 2023, Tate brothers and their associates were moved from police custody to house arrest with immediate effect. EPA-EFE/Robert Ghement

French Secretary of State for Development, Francophonie and International Partnerships Chrysoula Zacharopoulou (L) and the Philippines Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga (R) look on during a visit at ‘The Plastic Flamingo’ recycling facility in Muntinlupa city, Metro Manila, Philippines, 01 August 2023. The Plastic Flamingo is a social enterprise based in Philippines that fights marine pollution by gathering and recycling plastic trash into sustainable products. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Workers remove the former Soviet Union’s coat of arms from the Motherland Monument of the WWII museum in Kyiv, Ukraine, 01 August 2023. The Ukrainian coat of arms will replace the old Soviet era one on the Motherland Monument by Independence Day, which Ukraine will mark on 24 August 2023. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

A veterinarian takes a sample from a cat at an animal shelter in Yeoju, southeast of Seoul, South Korea, 01 August 2023, after cats were found to have been infected with a highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza strain at shelters in Seoul on 25 and 29 July, marking the first infections of the virus in mammals since 2016. EPA-EFE/YONHAP

A tiger sleeps in his enclosure at the wildlife sanctuary in Massweiler near Pirmasens, Germany, 31 July 2023. The ‘Tierart’ wild animal sanctuary station is unique in Germany and gives large cats, which were held under inadequate conditions in zoos, circuses or in private captivity, a new, kind-fair home. In addition, numerous other domestic wild animals are also cared for. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

A man and his son drive a model of a Russian WWII tank at the Reserve of the Heroic Defense and Liberation of Sevastopol museum, in Sevastopol, Crimea, 24 July 2023 (issued 31 July 2023). Crimea was annexed by Russia in 2014, shortly after Crimeans voted in a disputed referendum to secede from Ukraine. The area is also the base of the Russian Black Sea fleet, making it one of the targets of Ukrainian attacks. Despite the proximity to the conflict zone, Crimeans and foreign visitors flock to its coastal areas to enjoy beaches, resorts, vineyards, and summer entertainment. Russians can reach Sevastopol and other resort towns in Crimea via the Crimea Bridge or through Russian held territory in Ukraine, with a newly opened road crossing Mariupol, Melitopol and Dzhankoy. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

The Bundeswehr medical service members demonstrate their operational medicine skills during an exercise to rescue wounded soldiers in Ulm, Germany, 01 August 2023. In Dornstadt and Ulm, the Medical Service of the German Armed Forces, Bundeswehr, presented to Defense Minister Pistorius their rescue chain from tactical wounded care on the battlefield to admission to the Federal Armed Forces Hospital. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Manipur students and members of different non-governmental organisations protest against the ongoing violence in the Manipur state, in Bangalore, India, 01 August 2023. The northeastern state of Manipur has witnessed ethnic clashes since May between the majority Meitei community and the tribal Kukis. At least 130 people have been killed, and more than 60,000 were displaced since the clashes broke out between the two ethnic groups after a video of naked women being paraded and sexually assaulted in the violence-hit region went viral. India’s Prime Minister in a speech at parliament had called it ‘a shameful incident for any civilized society’ and assured ‘that the guilty will not be spared’. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

Kaede Hinata of Japan prepares to start in the Men’s 50m Backstroke S5 heats during day two of the Para Swimming World Championships Manchester 2023 at Manchester Aquatics Centre on August 01, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain’s Vitinha (4-L) takes a free kick during the pre-season club friendly match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 01 August 2023. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Paris Saint-Germain’s Marco Asensio shoots the ball past Inter Milan’s Marcus Thuram (L) during a pre-season club friendly match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 01 August 2023. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Lauren James (C) of England and Lingwei Yao (L) of China in action during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 group D soccer match between China and England in Adelaide, Australia, 01 August 2023. EPA-EFE/MATT TURNER

Yachts compete on the second day of King’s Cup regatta in the bay of Palma de Malloca, Majorca island, eastern Spain, 01 August 2023. The sailing event runs until 05 August 2023. EPA-EFE/Ballesteros DM

