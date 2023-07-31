Crosswords

MINI CROSSWORDS

Daily Crossword Quickie #6

Daily Crossword Quickie #6
By Daily Maverick
31 Jul 2023
0

Welcome to Daily Maverick's free mini crossword quickie. Follow the clues and fill in the squares to solve these minis.

Loading...

Stay tuned every weekday for fresh puzzles or explore our archive to revisit past quickies. We would love to hear what you thought of the crossword here.

Gallery

Top Reads This Hour

Malema celebrates EFF's 10th anniversary with lots of promises and a vow to unseat the ANC in 2024
Maverick News

Malema celebrates EFF's 10th anniversary with lots of promises and a vow to unseat the ANC in 2024
Sensational Shaun Maswanganyi is eyeing gold for World Championships and Paris Olympics
DM168

Sensational Shaun Maswanganyi is eyeing gold for World Championships and Paris Olympics
Fear and trauma plus rising costs slow down business for Lilian Ngoyi St residents
Maverick News

Fear and trauma plus rising costs slow down business for Lilian Ngoyi St residents
Zuma, Ramaphosa, Mashatile: SA Business must finally accept the problem is the ANC itself
Maverick News

Zuma, Ramaphosa, Mashatile: SA Business must finally accept the problem is the ANC itself
Zimbabwe plans export of 'surplus' maize as many locals struggle to put food on table
Maverick News

Zimbabwe plans export of 'surplus' maize as many locals struggle to put food on table

TOP READS IN SECTION

Daily Crossword Quickie #5
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie #5
Daily Crossword Quickie #1
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie #1
Daily Crossword Quickie #4
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie #4
Daily Crossword Quickie #2
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie #2

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted