Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Copper Hits Three-Month High Amid Demand Hopes, Supply Risks

Copper Hits Three-Month High Amid Demand Hopes, Supply Risks
A worker guides stacks of copper plates ready for shipping at the Mufulira refinery, operated by Mopani Copper Mines Plc, in Mufulira, Zambia, on Friday, 6 May, 2022. (Photo: Zinyange Auntony/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
31 Jul 2023
0

Copper hit a three-month high as it headed for its biggest monthly advance since January, supported by growing optimism over Chinese demand and mounting supply risks in Chile. 

On the demand side, Beijing’s leadership has promised more support for the real estate sector and a reduction in the local-government debt burden, which are expected to boost the need for commodities in the top metals consumer. While authorities have stopped short of any “big-bang” stimulus, officials on Monday said they are studying more support policies to drive consumption of electric vehicles, which are a major emerging driver of copper demand.

Signs of slowing inflation in the US have also boosted sentiment across financial markets this month, as investors bet that the Federal Reserve could soon bring its aggressive campaign of rate hikes to a close. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said on Monday that data showing slower US inflation is “fabulous news,” but he hasn’t yet decided on whether to support pausing rate increases.

Supply risks were also in focus after Chilean copper mining giant Codelco on Friday lowered its annual production guidance and raised cost estimates after another disappointing quarter. Official data from Chile’s statistics agency on Monday showed national copper production rebounded month on month in June, but was down 0.9% from a year earlier.

The decline at Codelco was driven by a “notably weak performance” at its Chuquicamata, Ministro Hales and El Teniente mines, BMO Capital Markets analyst Colin Hamilton said in an emailed note. “While this shows a broader industry trend where mining companies continue facing operational challenges, Codelco’s situation is unique.”

Copper Hits Three-Month High | Prices extend monthly gain with Chinese demand and Chilean supply in focus

Copper rose as much as 1.8% to $8,821 a ton on the London Metal Exchange, the highest level since April 21, and was trading at $8,815.00 as of 4:22 p.m. local time. It’s up about 6% this month.

In other metals, zinc rallied 2.8% after an increase in orders to withdraw metal from warehouses tracked by the LME. Other contracts were mixed, with aluminum rising 2.1% while nickel fell 0.4%.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Ex-cops in the cross-hairs – they face death threats, but say their SAPS bosses have abandoned them
Maverick News

Ex-cops in the cross-hairs – they face death threats, but say their SAPS bosses have abandoned them
Putin rejects Ramaphosa’s appeal to reinstate Black Sea Grain Initiative
Maverick News

Putin rejects Ramaphosa’s appeal to reinstate Black Sea Grain Initiative
Gidon Novick to walk away from SAA deal after competition authorities' ruling
DM168

Gidon Novick to walk away from SAA deal after competition authorities' ruling
Long road to impeachment: Mkhwebane is guilty as charged – here’s a breakdown of the damning findings
Maverick News

Long road to impeachment: Mkhwebane is guilty as charged – here’s a breakdown of the damning findings
Home robberies on the increase - 8 security barriers that every SA household should consider
Sponsored Content

Home robberies on the increase – 8 security barriers that every SA household should consider

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 23 July - 29 July 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 23 July – 29 July 2023
Musk draws heat from San Francisco over giant X logo
Newsdeck

Musk draws heat from San Francisco over giant X logo
Kremlin says it needs to understand aims of Ukraine talks reportedly planned in Saudi Arabia
Newsdeck

Kremlin says it needs to understand aims of Ukraine talks reportedly planned in Saudi Arabia
Suicide bomb at political rally in Pakistan kills more than 40 people
Newsdeck

Suicide bomb at political rally in Pakistan kills more than 40 people
Putin tells African leaders: I'll give you free grain despite 'hypocritical West'
Newsdeck

Putin tells African leaders: I'll give you free grain despite 'hypocritical West'

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options