Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Asian stocks echo US rally on soft landing hopes: markets wrap

Asian stocks echo US rally on soft landing hopes: markets wrap
Commuters board a bus in front of One Wall Street in New York on Tuesday, 7 September 2021. (Photo: Amir Hamja/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
31 Jul 2023
0

Equities in Asia rose on Monday following a rally on Wall Street as investors embraced fresh signs that inflation is easing further. Chinese stock gauges led gains on expectations of more government stimulus. 

Shares in Japan and Korea also rose, helping to push a regional index toward the highest closing level of the year. Gains for Chinese equities pushed the MSCI Emerging Markets Index as much as 1% higher, headed to levels not seen since June last year. US equity futures fell in Asia amid a rally Friday that pushed the Nasdaq 100 nearly 2% higher.

The demand for risk assets comes after further easing in key US inflation gauges, signaling fresh optimism that a soft landing for the world’s biggest economy is within reach. Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis president Neel Kashkari described the inflation outlook as “quite positive”, despite the likelihood of job losses and slower growth.

The Bank of Japan announced unscheduled bond-purchase operations to buy debt, seeking to contain a selloff after it said on Friday it will allow yields to rise above a 0.5% cap. The yen swung to a loss against the dollar. 

Friday’s move by the BOJ is “possibly a very small step towards the end of YCC,” Joey Chew, head of Asia FX research for HSBC said on Bloomberg Television. “They could very well give up YCC but I think that could be something more for next year.”

July manufacturing PMI data for China remained in contraction but beat estimates. More government efforts to shore up the economy emerged on Friday, including a plan to boost consumer industries and steps to grow an exchange dedicated to helping small firms get access to funds.

Chinese stocks rose from Monday’s open, extending last week’s gains. The CSI 300 Index climbed as much as 1.8%, taking its monthly gains to 5.8%, the most since January. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, which tracks mainland stocks listed in Hong Kong, rose over 3%.

Currency and bond markets face the risk of continued volatility as investors weigh whether rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank last week mark the end of their tightening cycles.

Central banks

The Australian dollar and British pound are likely to remain in the spotlight with their central banks slated to meet on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.

“The RBA has delivered a lot of rate hikes already,” said Katrina Ell, senior economist for Moody’s Analytics Inc, in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “Our expectation is they will hold tomorrow but it’s likely they will have to deliver another rate hike just to keep inflation on that entrenched down trend.”

Japan’s industrial production rebounded in June on Monday amid a resilient economic recovery, while another report showed that the nation’s retail sales fell 0.4%, compared with a 0.7% decline forecast by analysts.

On Friday, BOJ governor Kazuo Ueda said the central bank would allow 10-year bond yields to rise above a ceiling it now calls a point of reference. That paves the way for a future normalization of policy that has implications for a wide range of global assets heavily exposed to Japanese money.

Yields on 10-year Japanese bonds jumped to their highest in nine years as investors speculated whether this tweak to BOJ’s yield curve control was a precursor to more drastic changes for its ultra-easy monetary policy.

Any significant adjustment to the YCC policy would have implications for the Treasury market given that Japan households are one of the largest buyers of US debt, according to Dennis DeBusschere founder of 22V Research. The rationale is: if yields in Japan become more attractive, there could be selling of US government bonds to buy the Asian nation’s debt. 

On Friday, Meta Platforms Inc. and Tesla Inc. each climbed more than 4%, while Intel Corp. rallied about 6.5% on a bullish sales forecast. The Golden Dragon Index of US-traded Chinese stocks gained 7%.

Elsewhere in markets, oil was slightly lower on Monday but headed for a monthly gain, supported by signs the market is tightening amid estimates that crude demand is running at a record clip just as OPEC+ cuts back supplies. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Malema celebrates EFF's 10th anniversary with lots of promises and a vow to unseat the ANC in 2024
Maverick News

Malema celebrates EFF's 10th anniversary with lots of promises and a vow to unseat the ANC in 2024
Sensational Shaun Maswanganyi is eyeing gold for World Championships and Paris Olympics
DM168

Sensational Shaun Maswanganyi is eyeing gold for World Championships and Paris Olympics
Fear and trauma plus rising costs slow down business for Lilian Ngoyi St residents
Maverick News

Fear and trauma plus rising costs slow down business for Lilian Ngoyi St residents
Zuma, Ramaphosa, Mashatile: SA Business must finally accept the problem is the ANC itself
Maverick News

Zuma, Ramaphosa, Mashatile: SA Business must finally accept the problem is the ANC itself
Zimbabwe plans export of 'surplus' maize as many locals struggle to put food on table
Maverick News

Zimbabwe plans export of 'surplus' maize as many locals struggle to put food on table

TOP READS IN SECTION

Unpacking the United African Stokvel scam - the trail of death threats and ties to nonprofit, Sexpo
Maverick News

Unpacking the United African Stokvel scam – the trail of death threats and ties to nonprofit, Sexpo
Zuma, Ramaphosa, Mashatile: SA Business must finally accept the problem is the ANC itself
Maverick News

Zuma, Ramaphosa, Mashatile: SA Business must finally accept the problem is the ANC itself
After the Bell: What really made Vladimir Putin change his mind on BRICS Summit?
Ukraine Crisis

After the Bell: What really made Vladimir Putin change his mind on BRICS Summit?
Steinhoff investors throw in the towel, while Markus Jooste suffers blow in German court
South Africa

Steinhoff investors throw in the towel, while Markus Jooste suffers blow in German court
Ramokgopa outlines ‘twin challenges’ to defeating rolling blackouts
South Africa

Ramokgopa outlines ‘twin challenges’ to defeating rolling blackouts

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options