Malema’s opportunism and the media blackout caused by our love affair with Russia

Malema's opportunism and the media blackout caused by our love affair with Russia
By Daily Maverick
29 Jul 2023
Malema’s flip-flopping on homophobia exposes his political opportunism, South Africa's love affair with Russia explains a media blackout, and how a shipping container brought electricity to a powerless town.

