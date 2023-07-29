THE WEEKEND WRAP
Malema’s opportunism and the media blackout caused by our love affair with Russia
Malema’s flip-flopping on homophobia exposes his political opportunism, South Africa's love affair with Russia explains a media blackout, and how a shipping container brought electricity to a powerless town.
Read the Weekend Wrap.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet