Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) Photographer: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images North America

“This is not just about individual movies, but we are looking to create film franchises that have cultural resonance,” said CEO Ynon Kreiz in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “The opportunity for Barbie is pretty obvious given the success of the Barbie movie,” though it’s too early to confirm a sequel, he said.

The Warner Bros Discovery Inc. movie, released last week, has raked in global box office sales of almost $496-million, making it one of the best performing titles this year, according to industry tracker Box Office Mojo. Mattel is already planning film and TV adaptations of its other toys, including Hot Wheels and Barney.

Mattel’s sales fell 12% to $1.09-billion in the second quarter, but revenue from Barbie is expected to increase in the coming months as the film generates demand for the dolls, Kreiz said in an earlier interview. DM