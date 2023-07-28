Business Maverick
Mattel is considering Barbie sequel as it plans more Hollywood franchises
Mattel Inc, the manufacturer of the iconic Barbie doll, is seeing opportunities for a sequel of the doll’s namesake movie after its global success — part of the toymanufacturer’s plan to turn its roster of brands into major Hollywood franchises.
“This is not just about individual movies, but we are looking to create film franchises that have cultural resonance,” said CEO Ynon Kreiz in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “The opportunity for Barbie is pretty obvious given the success of the Barbie movie,” though it’s too early to confirm a sequel, he said.
The Warner Bros Discovery Inc. movie, released last week, has raked in global box office sales of almost $496-million, making it one of the best performing titles this year, according to industry tracker Box Office Mojo. Mattel is already planning film and TV adaptations of its other toys, including Hot Wheels and Barney.
Mattel’s sales fell 12% to $1.09-billion in the second quarter, but revenue from Barbie is expected to increase in the coming months as the film generates demand for the dolls, Kreiz said in an earlier interview. DM
