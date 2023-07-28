Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Kenya appeals court upholds finance law that sparked unrest

Kenya appeals court upholds finance law that sparked unrest
Kenya's opposition Azimio coalition leader Raila Odinga (C), leads in lighting a candle and laying of flowers during a candle lighting vigil event to honor victims who died during the recent anti-government protests, at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation(JOOF), in Nairobi, Kenya, 26 July 2023. Recent nation-wide protests against the Kenyan government had been called by the Opposition coalition Azimio led by their opposition leader Raila Odinga, over high cost of living and new tax increases, that have been termed as punitive despite a court order stopping its implementations. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu
By Reuters
28 Jul 2023
0

A Kenyan appeals court on Friday lifted a suspension placed on a disputed government finance law that will double the value-added tax on fuel and introduce a new housing levy - legislation that sparked deadly opposition protests this month.

Under the new law, the value added tax on fuel will double to 16% and workers will also face a 1.5% housing levy that will be matched by employers.

The case challenging the finance law was first brought to court by an opposition senator seeking a declaration that certain parts of the measure should be stopped on grounds that they are unconstitutional.

“Public interest tilts in favour of setting aside the conservatory orders by the trial judge,” the appeals judges said in their ruling.

President William Ruto’s government says the higher taxes are necessary to stabilise government finances, which have been strained by growing debt repayments and lower-than-expected growth in tax collection.

In response to the law’s signing, the opposition coalition has held five protests this month, some of which descended into violent confrontations with police where more than two dozen people were killed and scores injured.

(Reporting by Humphrey Malalo; writing by Hereward Holland; editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Mark Heinrich)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Student latest victim of N2 rock-throwing incident on Cape Town’s 'Hell Run'
Maverick News

Student latest victim of N2 rock-throwing incident on Cape Town’s 'Hell Run'
Kyiv steps up counteroffensive in south; Putin rewards African allies with promise of free grain
Ukraine Crisis

Kyiv steps up counteroffensive in south; Putin rewards African allies with promise of free grain
‘None of your business who paid me’, ‘consultant’ Paul Ngobeni tells Section 194 inquiry
Maverick News

‘None of your business who paid me’, ‘consultant’ Paul Ngobeni tells Section 194 inquiry
Eyebrows raised after SA Air Force chief revokes cancellation of officers’ course despite fitness fail
South Africa

Eyebrows raised after SA Air Force chief revokes cancellation of officers’ course despite fitness fail
Zimbabwean high court bars 12 opposition parliamentary candidates from contesting August 23 elections
Maverick News

Zimbabwean high court bars 12 opposition parliamentary candidates from contesting August 23 elections

TOP READS IN SECTION

Putin tells African leaders: I'll give you free grain despite 'hypocritical West'
Newsdeck

Putin tells African leaders: I'll give you free grain despite 'hypocritical West'
UK court dismisses 'deal' between royals and media in Prince Harry hacking case
Newsdeck

UK court dismisses 'deal' between royals and media in Prince Harry hacking case
Niger soldiers say President Bazoum's government has been removed
Newsdeck

Niger soldiers say President Bazoum's government has been removed
I have a picture for you! 16 July - 22 July 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 16 July – 22 July 2023
US says Trump ordered video deleted, charges second employee in documents case
Newsdeck

US says Trump ordered video deleted, charges second employee in documents case

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options