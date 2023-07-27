Newsdeck

Prince Harry

UK court dismisses ‘deal’ between royals and media in Prince Harry hacking case

UK court dismisses ‘deal’ between royals and media in Prince Harry hacking case
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex departs the High Court in London, Britain, 07 June 2023. Prince Harry gave evidence over the phone hacking trial against the Mirror Group Newspapers. The youngest son of the British king is seeking damages against the Daily Mirror over unlawful information gathering through phone hacking. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
By Reuters
27 Jul 2023
0

Prince Harry's legal war against British tabloids suffered a blow on Thursday when the High Court in London ruled there had been no secret deal between Buckingham Palace and Rupert Murdoch's newspaper group over phone-hacking claims.

However, Harry, younger son of King Charles and the late Princess Diana, can take some of his lawsuit against News Group Newspapers (NGN) to trial over alleged invasions of privacy by its tabloids, the Sun and the now-defunct News of the World, from the mid-1990s until 2016.

It is one of four cases that Harry, 38, who now lives in California with his wife Meghan and their two children, is pursuing at the High Court against British publishers.

He casts the suits as a mission to hold tabloid executives to account for lying and covering up widescale wrongdoing.

He blames intrusive media for wrecking some of his personal relationships and causing the 1997 death of his mother Princess Diana. She died when her chauffeur-driven car crashed as it sped away from chasing photographers in Paris.

NGN had argued during hearings in April that Harry’s claims should be struck out because they fell outside the six-year time limit for legal action to have been brought.

In 2012, the newspaper group issued an unreserved apology for widespread hacking by journalists at the News of the World, which the Australian-born media magnate Murdoch had been forced to shut down amid a backlash. But the group has always rejected allegations of any wrongdoing by staff at the Sun.

Harry’s lawyers said the prince had not made a claim sooner because there was a “secret agreement” struck between Buckingham Palace and senior figures at NGN to avoid embarrassment.

His legal team have also said his elder brother Prince William, the heir to the throne, had settled a phone-hacking claim against NGN for a “huge sum”.

INVASION OF PRIVACY

In Thursday‘s rulingJudge Timothy Fancourt agreed the phone-hacking allegations were made too lateand said he could not conclude there was a “sufficiently plausible evidential basis” for Harry to allege there was a secret deal in place.

But he said the rest of Harry’s claims of “blagging” – or obtaining by deception – confidential details about him and using other unlawful invasions of privacy could proceed to a trial due to begin in January next year.

“The remaining claims must be tried,” he said.

Overall, Fancourt said it was difficult to say whether Harry or NGN had won. “I do not find this is a case where it’s possible to say one party is clearly the successful party,” Fancourt told the court.

However, NGN hailed Thursday’s ruling as a “significant victory”, and said the company was drawing a line under phone-hacking which has dogged the publisher since it first came to light in 2005

“It is quite clear there was never any such (secret) agreement and it is only the duke who has ever asserted there was,” an NGN spokesperson added.

The Palace has declined to comment.

Since stepping down from royal duties in 2020, Harry has turned his focus onto battling the British press which he says has intruded into his private life since he was a child, spreading lies about him and those close to him, in recent times most notably his U.S. wife.

He has also lashed out at his own family, including the king and his second wife Camilla who he says conspired through royal aides into planting stories about him in papers to enhance their reputations or distract from wrongdoing they might have committed.

In June, he became the first senior British royal for more than 130 years to give evidence in court when he appeared as part of his lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers.

Harry has divided British opinion: some disapprove of his distancing from the royal family and view him as attention-seeking, while others applaud him as a progressive tackling an immoral media and old-fashioned establishment attitudes.

(Reporting by Michael Holden;Editing by Bill Berkrot and Andrew Cawthorne)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Poor turnout of African leaders expected at Putin’s summit
Maverick News

Poor turnout of African leaders expected at Putin’s summit
Who’s in charge of SA — ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula or President Cyril Ramaphosa?
South Africa

Who’s in charge of SA — ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula or President Cyril Ramaphosa?
Rondebosch Boys’ High rugby coach in court on charges of alleged assault of rival minor player
Maverick News

Rondebosch Boys’ High rugby coach in court on charges of alleged assault of rival minor player
‘None of your business who paid me’, ‘consultant’ Paul Ngobeni tells Section 194 inquiry
Maverick News

‘None of your business who paid me’, ‘consultant’ Paul Ngobeni tells Section 194 inquiry
Powerful US senator Jim Risch tables legislation to scuttle SA’s hosting of Agoa forum
Maverick News

Powerful US senator Jim Risch tables legislation to scuttle SA’s hosting of Agoa forum

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 16 July - 22 July 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 16 July – 22 July 2023
Niger soldiers say President Bazoum's government has been removed
Newsdeck

Niger soldiers say President Bazoum's government has been removed
North Korea fires two missiles after US submarine arrives in South
Newsdeck

North Korea fires two missiles after US submarine arrives in South
UK Billionaire Joe Lewis charged in US with insider trading
Newsdeck

UK Billionaire Joe Lewis charged in US with insider trading
'Operation Cookie Monster': Dutch arrest their most-wanted suspect in cyber case
Newsdeck

'Operation Cookie Monster': Dutch arrest their most-wanted suspect in cyber case

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo