Julius Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), gestures as he speaks at a party rally in Soweto, Johannesburg. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The EFF has taken a hardline stance against public representatives who do not adhere to strict requirements before the party’s birthday celebrations.

The party has barred 439 public representatives from attending its 10th anniversary bash at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday, 29 July after they failed to provide transport to the celebrations for their constituents. The stadium’s capacity is 94 736.

At the beginning of 2023 the EFF directed all its public representatives – councillors, members of provincial legislatures and members of Parliament – to arrange the transport. It said this was to ensure people across South Africa were part of the occasion.

The 439 members include MPs Vusi Khoza and Phiwaba Madokwe.

Khoza is a former EFF KwaZulu-Natal chairperson who drove the party’s huge growth in the province – from 70,000 votes in the 2014 national elections to more than 300,000 in the 2019 polls.

Madokwe is a former secretary-general of the EFF Student Command and was active during the Fees Must Fall protests that rocked the country from October 2015.

“All of those whose names appear on the respective lists below are banned from attending the 10th Anniversary Rally of the EFF, and further consequences will be explored against them and all those who may have procured a certain amount of transportation but did not meet the requisite target,” the party said.

EFF public representatives already pay party levies and are required to drive vehicles, such as bakkies, that are suitable for difficult roads and to transport other members for organisational work.

The average annual salary for a city councillor is R297,738 in 2023. As of 2022, MPLs were earning R1.1-million and MPs R1.138-million.

The party commended those who were up to the task and called on them to ensure the vehicles they use are safe, in good condition and operated by responsible and experienced drivers.

While party members praised the EFF on social media, saying it showed that if the party ever governs it will hold its public office bearers accountable, others felt the decision was a bit harsh.

This 👇🏾 is completely over the top. I wanted to say happy 10th anniversary but this kinda stuff boils me. Those salaries of public reps aren’t entirely your property as the party. You already make them buy bakkies (high repayments), they pay party levies that are higher than most https://t.co/8axqMVuJMn — Lukhona Mnguni (@LukhonaMnguni) July 26, 2023

EFF was also recently criticised for inviting controversial Kenyan academic Professor Patrick Lumumba to speak at an EFF 10th-anniversary event at the University of Cape Town.

Read more on Daily Maverick: Flip-Flopper-in-Chief — Malema’s bouncing (in)tolerance of homophobia spotlights political opportunism

Political analyst, Professor Ntsikelelo Breakfast, from Nelson Mandela University’s Centre for Security, Peace and Conflict Resolution, said the EFF has been complaining about its public representatives for some time.

“But the other issue we must remember is that the EFF is a Marxist and Leninist organisation – it believes in party discipline and it believes in democratic centralism. Most organisations like that tend to come across as Stanilist organisations in the sense that they tend to be undemocratic.”

Breakfast added that it might be embarrassing for some EFF members to have their names displayed in public, and questioned whether it was not a violation of human dignity.

“It’s one thing to subject a person to a disciplinary hearing internally, but to display their name in public, one might argue they have gone overboard. You can also come across to be entrenching discipline but you are purging people while you’re soft on those who are gravitating to you.”

Marikana celebrations

In one of the build-up events for the 10th anniversary, thousands of EFF members gathered at the koppie in Marikana near Rustenburg in North West on Wednesday, where party leader Julius Malema said they had slaughtered more than 15 cows and made traditional beer to offer a sacrifice.

MP Khoza was seen at the event, but attempts to reach him for comment were unsuccessful, although he posted on Facebook: “We were ordained & predestined for a time like this. We’re not erasable.” DM