Newsdeck

Newsdeck

More than 20 dead as boat capsizes near Philippine capital

More than 20 dead as boat capsizes near Philippine capital
Rescuers unload the body of a victim from a rescue boat at the Binangonan port, after a passenger boat capsized off Binangonan, in Rizal province, Philippines, 27 July 2023. According to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Sub-Station Binangonan around 40 passengers have been rescued while 30 people have died after a passenger boat capsized on 27 July, in Laguna Lake off Binangonan, amid strong waves brought by Typhoon Doksuri. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
By Reuters
27 Jul 2023
0

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) was racing against time to rescue more passengers from a vessel that capsized near Manila in strong winds on Thursday with the loss of at least 25 lives, officials said.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on board, but disaster official Neil Ferrer told DZRH radio that 40 people had been rescued and a search is ongoing for six missing people.

Members of the coast guard were seen pulling a body of what looked like a woman without a life vest from choppy waters as they carried out search and rescue operations, a video shared by the PCG showed.

The boat was about 45 metres (147 feet) from land when it was hit by strong winds, causing all passengers to panic and move to one side, which caused the vessel to capsize off the waters of Binangonan, the PCG said.

Binangonan is a coastal town just two hours of drive from the capital, Manila.

The Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,600 islands, was this week hit by Typhoon Doksuri which brought winds of up to 175 km an hour (108 miles an hour) to its northern and most populated Luzon island.

Some ferries and boats were allowed to sail on Thursday after Doksuri left the Philippines.

The Southeast Asian nation has a poor record for maritime safety, with vessels at times overcrowded and many ageing ships still in use.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales, Editing by William Maclean)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Poor turnout of African leaders expected at Putin’s summit
Maverick News

Poor turnout of African leaders expected at Putin’s summit
Who’s in charge of SA — ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula or President Cyril Ramaphosa?
South Africa

Who’s in charge of SA — ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula or President Cyril Ramaphosa?
Rondebosch Boys’ High rugby coach in court on charges of alleged assault of rival minor player
Maverick News

Rondebosch Boys’ High rugby coach in court on charges of alleged assault of rival minor player
‘None of your business who paid me’, ‘consultant’ Paul Ngobeni tells Section 194 inquiry
Maverick News

‘None of your business who paid me’, ‘consultant’ Paul Ngobeni tells Section 194 inquiry
Powerful US senator Jim Risch tables legislation to scuttle SA’s hosting of Agoa forum
Maverick News

Powerful US senator Jim Risch tables legislation to scuttle SA’s hosting of Agoa forum

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 16 July - 22 July 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 16 July – 22 July 2023
Niger soldiers say President Bazoum's government has been removed
Newsdeck

Niger soldiers say President Bazoum's government has been removed
North Korea fires two missiles after US submarine arrives in South
Newsdeck

North Korea fires two missiles after US submarine arrives in South
UK Billionaire Joe Lewis charged in US with insider trading
Newsdeck

UK Billionaire Joe Lewis charged in US with insider trading
'Operation Cookie Monster': Dutch arrest their most-wanted suspect in cyber case
Newsdeck

'Operation Cookie Monster': Dutch arrest their most-wanted suspect in cyber case

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo