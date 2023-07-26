Newsdeck

WAR IN EUROPE

US announces $400m in additional military aid for Ukraine

Radar set of Nato's Patriot missile air defence system operated by German army unit Flugabwehrraketengruppe 26 placed at Sliac airbase in Sliac, central Slovakia, 10 May 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE / MARTIN DIVISEK)
By Reuters
26 Jul 2023
0

The US Department of Defense announced $400-million in additional security assistance for Ukraine on Tuesday, including air defence missiles, armoured vehicles and small drones, as Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russia grinds on.

The new aid package, which was first reported by Reuters, will include for the first time Hornet surveillance drones made by FLIR Systems.

It also includes munitions for Patriot air defence systems and National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASMS), Stinger anti-aircraft systems, more ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers, and a variety of other missiles and rockets.

The package is funded using Presidential Drawdown Authority, or PDA, which authorises the president to quickly transfer articles and services from US stocks without congressional approval during an emergency. The material will come from US excess inventory.

This is the 43rd security assistance package approved by the United States for Ukraine. More than $43-billion in US military aid has been provided since Russia’s invasion in 2022.

Commenting on the aid announcement, Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted Russia’s attacks on Ukraine ports and Ukrainian infrastructure since withdrawing from the Black Sea Grain Initiative last week.

“Russia could end this war at any time by withdrawing its forces from Ukraine and stopping its brutal attacks against Ukraine’s cities and people. Until it does, the United States and our allies and partners will stand united with Ukraine, for as long as it takes,” Blinken said in a statement.

The Black Sea grain deal was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey a year ago to combat a global food crisis worsened by Russia’s invasion. Ukraine and Russia are both leading grain exporters.

Britain said on Tuesday it had information indicating Russia’s military might start targeting civilian shipping in the Black Sea, while the European Union pledged to help Ukraine export almost all its farm produce via rail and road.

(Reporting by Mike Stone and Patricia Zengerle in Washington; Additional reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa and Katharine Jackson in Washington; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Matthew Lewis.)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

De Beers records first production from new South African underground mine
South Africa

De Beers records first production from new South African underground mine
United African Stokvel’s digital investment scam stretched from SA to neighbouring countries
Maverick News

United African Stokvel’s digital investment scam stretched from SA to neighbouring countries
No full recordings, no recusal - Mkhwebane fails in bid to remove Dyantyi as chair
Maverick News

No full recordings, no recusal – Mkhwebane fails in bid to remove Dyantyi as chair
Ignoring the huge labour disruption NHI will cause will come back to bite Health Department
Op-eds

Ignoring the huge labour disruption NHI will cause will come back to bite Health Department
Karpowership to Push Ahead With Two South African Power Plants
Business Maverick

Karpowership to Push Ahead With Two South African Power Plants

TOP READS IN SECTION

North Korea fires two missiles after US submarine arrives in South
Newsdeck

North Korea fires two missiles after US submarine arrives in South
'Operation Cookie Monster': Dutch arrest their most-wanted suspect in cyber case
Newsdeck

'Operation Cookie Monster': Dutch arrest their most-wanted suspect in cyber case
US sues Texas over floating border barriers
Newsdeck

US sues Texas over floating border barriers
I have a picture for you! 16 July - 22 July 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 16 July – 22 July 2023
Israel lawmakers pass controversial law to limit judges’ power
Newsdeck

Israel lawmakers pass controversial law to limit judges’ power

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options