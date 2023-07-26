Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Somalia authorities arrest officers accused of abetting suicide bombing

Somalia authorities arrest officers accused of abetting suicide bombing
A hotel security guard armed with an automatic weapon stands by damaged windows of the Pearl Beach Hotel after an attack in Lido Beach, Mogadishu, Somalia, 10 June 2023. State media in Somalia reported on 10 June, that the country's security forces ended an hours-long attack by Al-Shabaab militants on the Pearl Beach Hotel in the capital Mogadishu. Somali Police Force said at least six people were killed and ten others wounded in the attack on the beach hotel on 09 June evening. EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME
By Reuters
26 Jul 2023
0

Somali authorities have arrested several military officers for allegedly helping a suicide bomber gain entry to a military academy in the capital Mogadishu this week and kill at least 30 soldiers, an officer said on Wednesday.

The Al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab group, which has been waging an insurgency against Somalia’s national government since 2006, claimed responsibility for the attack at the Jale Siyaad military academy.

The attack was one of the deadliest the group has carried out in years against a military target in Mogadishu.

Colonel Abdullahi Dabow, an infantry operations officer, has been arrested and accused of bringing the suicide bomber into the academy in his car, Captain Hussein Farah told Reuters.

He said other officers had also been arrested in connection with the attack, without naming them.

Reuters was not able to reach Dabow or a representative for comment.

Many Somalis have long suspected that al Shabaab operatives have infiltrated parts of the government and military, but arrests had been rare until recently.

In the past few months, the authorities have arrested dozens of police and military officers on suspicion of helping al Shabaab to carry out attacks against soldiers and civilians, local government officials have told Reuters.

The central authorities have not commented on these arrests, and government officials did not respond to requests for comment.

After Monday’s attack, parliament speaker Aden Mohamed Nur Madobe called on the security services to investigate and arrest al Shabaab collaborators.

“The idea that a suicide bomber just comes in a military queue in a military base is not something that can be accepted. This is killing the confidence of the people,” he said in comments broadcast on local television.

A military campaign by government forces and allied militiamen against al Shabaab since last year has pushed the militants out of large swathes of territory, but the group continues to stage frequent attacks.

(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

STFU: How the Russian/SA modern love affair explains a media blackout
Maverick News

STFU: How the Russian/SA modern love affair explains a media blackout
Rondebosch Boys’ High rugby coach in court for assault of rival minor player
Maverick News

Rondebosch Boys’ High rugby coach in court for assault of rival minor player
United African Stokvel’s digital investment scam stretched from SA to neighbouring countries
Maverick News

United African Stokvel’s digital investment scam stretched from SA to neighbouring countries
Delinquent departments fail ‘disposable’ Phoenix Secondary School in Gauteng
Maverick News

Delinquent departments fail ‘disposable’ Phoenix Secondary School in Gauteng
De Beers records first production from new South African underground mine
South Africa

De Beers records first production from new South African underground mine

TOP READS IN SECTION

North Korea fires two missiles after US submarine arrives in South
Newsdeck

North Korea fires two missiles after US submarine arrives in South
'Operation Cookie Monster': Dutch arrest their most-wanted suspect in cyber case
Newsdeck

'Operation Cookie Monster': Dutch arrest their most-wanted suspect in cyber case
I have a picture for you! 16 July - 22 July 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 16 July – 22 July 2023
US sues Texas over floating border barriers
Newsdeck

US sues Texas over floating border barriers
UK Billionaire Joe Lewis charged in US with insider trading
Newsdeck

UK Billionaire Joe Lewis charged in US with insider trading

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.