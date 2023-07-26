Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida, speaks during a campaign event at Olde Boston's Restaurant & Pub in Fort Dodge, Iowa, US, 14 July 2023.

DeSantis, currently the runner-up to former president Donald Trump by a wide margin in polls, is in the middle of a reboot amid pressure from donors and supporters to salvage his campaign with some six months before Iowa Republicans kick off primary voting.

“Following a top-to-bottom review of our organisation, we have taken additional, aggressive steps to streamline operations and put Ron DeSantis in the strongest position to win this primary and defeat Joe Biden,” Campaign Manager Generra Peck said in a statement.

“Governor DeSantis is going to lead the Great American Comeback and we’re ready to hit the ground running as we head into an important month of the campaign.”