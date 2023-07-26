The film delves deep into the psyche of a singular American mind: the brilliant scientist behind the invention that represented the total sum of human ingenuity, an invention that would remake civilization even as its existence threatened the future of mankind. It thrusts the audience into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.

There has been a lot of buzz around the incredible performances from the all-star ensemble cast, particularly Cillian Murphy who plays the lead role of US physicist, J Robert Oppenheimer.

Social media has exploded with a trending craze called ‘Barbenheimer, a phenomenon that has sparked a box office duel between Warner Bros’ Barbie and Universal Pictures’ Oppenheimer, in which audiences worldwide have vowed to see both films on the big screen – including the OPPENHEIMER cast members.

That certainly played out over this past weekend with the two films together grossing more than $511 million worldwide.

OPPENHEIMER broke global box office records grossing $174 million worldwide, making it the highest for a non-Batman film directed by Christopher Nolan and the biggest global opening weekend for a biopic, exceeding BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY.

And on the local front, the film generated an incredible R4 million at the SA box office over its opening weekend.

This performance is beyond expectations but is well deserved for a film that has received rave reviews from South African as well as international film critics with comments such as “Nolan’s best film”, “Best film of 2023” and “a towering achievement”.

By the end of Tuesday night, the current box had exceeded R5.5 million in South Africa and over US$ 220 million worldwide.

