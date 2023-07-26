Crosswords

MINI CROSSWORDS

Daily Crossword Quickie #3

Daily Crossword Quickie #3
By Daily Maverick
26 Jul 2023
0

Welcome to Daily Maverick's free mini crossword quickie. Follow the clues and fill in the squares to solve these minis.

Loading...

 

Stay tuned every day for fresh puzzles or delve into our recently released ones for your quick crossword fix. We would love to hear what you thought of the crossword here.

Gallery

Top Reads This Hour

De Beers records first production from new South African underground mine
South Africa

De Beers records first production from new South African underground mine
United African Stokvel’s digital investment scam stretched from SA to neighbouring countries
Maverick News

United African Stokvel’s digital investment scam stretched from SA to neighbouring countries
Karpowership to Push Ahead With Two South African Power Plants
Business Maverick

Karpowership to Push Ahead With Two South African Power Plants
Confidential document reveals SA fears that Agoa trade pact status is under threat
Maverick News

Confidential document reveals SA fears that Agoa trade pact status is under threat
Ignoring the huge labour disruption NHI will cause will come back to bite Health Department
Op-eds

Ignoring the huge labour disruption NHI will cause will come back to bite Health Department

TOP READS IN SECTION

Daily Crossword Quickie #2
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie #2

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted