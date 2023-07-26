Newsdeck

DATA PROTECTION

Google Street View to post first new pictures from Germany in a decade

The Google Store Chelsea in New York, US, on 28 May 2021. (Photo: Victor J Blue / Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
26 Jul 2023
0

Google Street View’s cameras have returned to Germany more than a decade after a privacy backlash in the country pushed it to stop updating images.  

Alphabet’s update will start with new photos of the streets and landmarks of the country’s 20 largest cities and expand from there, the company said in a blog post on Tuesday. Google voluntarily suspended Street View photography in Germany in 2011, after an outcry from privacy advocates and opposition from regulators.

“We’ve been back on the road with our vehicles in Germany since June and will be posting the latest images as they become available – adding footage from other regions across the country,” wrote Sven Tresp, a programme manager for Street View. Google is posting information about where its cameras are travelling, he said.

The Street View rollout across Europe more than a decade ago triggered probes by data protection watchdogs across the European Union. The investigations included a probe by the Hamburg authority, where Google had its main German base. Some led to fines, including a €1-million penalty in Italy.

One of the main concerns at the time was that the cars Google used to take photos of neighbourhoods also collected personal data via Wi-Fi networks. The company also fielded complaints from Germans who were concerned about their privacy.

The Street View probes took years for regulators to conclude and the mixed outcomes ultimately helped fuel a debate about modernising the bloc’s data protection rules. It culminated years later in the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, considered one of the most rigorous set of privacy regulations globally.

“Times have changed,” Lena Heuermann, a Google spokesperson, said when asked why the company is restarting the project now. “We see that German users want Street View.” The company said in a separate blog post last month that 91% of survey respondents who knew what Street View is rate it positively.

Google approached Germany’s data protection watchdog in Hamburg in March to discuss parameters for publishing new images, the regulator said said in a post on Tuesday. The company has been back on the road with its Street View cameras since last month, Tresp said.

“If you want your house or apartment to be pixelated, and therefore object to the processing of your personal data by Google, please submit an objection to the company,” the regulator wrote.

Street View will obscure licence plates and people’s faces, Tresp wrote in the blog post. “We always take your privacy seriously.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

De Beers records first production from new South African underground mine
South Africa

De Beers records first production from new South African underground mine
United African Stokvel’s digital investment scam stretched from SA to neighbouring countries
Maverick News

United African Stokvel’s digital investment scam stretched from SA to neighbouring countries
No full recordings, no recusal - Mkhwebane fails in bid to remove Dyantyi as chair
Maverick News

No full recordings, no recusal – Mkhwebane fails in bid to remove Dyantyi as chair
Ignoring the huge labour disruption NHI will cause will come back to bite Health Department
Op-eds

Ignoring the huge labour disruption NHI will cause will come back to bite Health Department
Karpowership to Push Ahead With Two South African Power Plants
Business Maverick

Karpowership to Push Ahead With Two South African Power Plants

TOP READS IN SECTION

North Korea fires two missiles after US submarine arrives in South
Newsdeck

North Korea fires two missiles after US submarine arrives in South
'Operation Cookie Monster': Dutch arrest their most-wanted suspect in cyber case
Newsdeck

'Operation Cookie Monster': Dutch arrest their most-wanted suspect in cyber case
US sues Texas over floating border barriers
Newsdeck

US sues Texas over floating border barriers
I have a picture for you! 16 July - 22 July 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 16 July – 22 July 2023
Israel lawmakers pass controversial law to limit judges’ power
Newsdeck

Israel lawmakers pass controversial law to limit judges’ power

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options