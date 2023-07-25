Maverick Life

THE CONVERSATION

Why am I online? Research shows it’s often about managing emotions

Why am I online? Research shows it’s often about managing emotions
Searching the Internet. (Illustration: AI-generated with DALL-E)
By Wally Smith and Greg Wadley
25 Jul 2023
0

What are we really doing when we go online? New research suggests much of our digital activity is about regulating our own emotions.

Most of us go online multiple times a day. About half of 18–29-year-olds surveyed in a 2021 Pew Research Study said they are “almost constantly” connected.

How are we to make sense of this significant digital dimension of modern life? Many questions have rightly been asked about its broader consequences for society and the economy. But there remains a simpler question about what motivates people across a range of ages, occupations and cultures to be so absorbed in digital connection. And we can turn this question on ourselves: why am I online?

What are we doing when we go online?

As the American sociologist Erving Goffman pointed out, asking “What is it that’s going on here?” about human behaviour can yield answers framed at different levels. These range from our superficial motives to a deeper understanding of what we are “really” doing.

Sometimes we might be content to explain our online behaviour in purely practical terms, like checking traffic routes or paying a bill. Other times we might struggle to articulate our reasons for going or remaining online.

Why are we continually looking at our phones or computers, when we could be getting on with physical tasks, or exercising, or meditating, or engaging more fully with the people who are physically around us?

The ever-present need to manage our emotions

As researchers of human-computer interaction, we are exploring answers in terms of the ever-present need to manage our emotions. Psychologists refer to this activity as emotion regulation.

Theories of the nature and function of emotions are complex and contested. However, it is safe to say they are expressions of felt needs and motivations that arise in us through some fusion of physiology and culture. During a typical day, we often feel a need to alter our emotional state. We may wish to feel more serious about a competitive task or more sad at a funeral. Perhaps we would like to be less sad about events of the past, less angry when meeting an errant family member, or more angry about something we know in our heart is wrong.

One way to understand our frequent immersions into online experience is to see them as acts within a broader scheme of managing such daily emotional demands. Indeed, in earlier research, we found up to half of all smartphone use may be for the purpose of emotional regulation.

Digital technologies are becoming key tools of emotion regulation

Over the pandemic lockdowns of 2020–21 in Melbourne, Australia, we investigated how digital technologies are becoming key tools of emotion regulation. We were surprised to find that people readily talked of their technology use in these emotion-managing terms.

Occasionally, this involved specially designed apps, for mindfulness and so on. But more often people relied on mundane tools, such as using social media alongside Zoom to combat feelings of boredom or isolation, browsing for “retail therapy”, playing phone games to de-stress, and searching online to alleviate anxiety about world events.

To some extent, these uses of digital technology can be seen as re-packaging traditional methods of emotion management, such as listening to music, strengthening social connections, or enjoying the company of adorable animals. Indeed, people in our study used digital technologies to enact familiar strategies, such as immersion in selected situations, seeking distractions, and reappraising what a situation means. However, we also found indications that digital tools are changing the intensity and nature of how we regulate emotions. They provide emotional resources that are nearly always available, and virtual situations can be accessed, juxtaposed and navigated more deftly than their physical counterparts.

Some participants in our study described how they built what we called “emotional toolkits”. These are collections of digital resources ready to be deployed when needed, each for a particular emotional effect.

A new kind of digital emotional intelligence

None of this is to say emotion regulation is automatically and always a good thing. It can be a means of avoiding important and meaningful endeavours and it can itself become dysfunctional.

In our study of a small sample of Melburnians, we found that although digital applications appeared to be generally effective in this role, they are volatile and can lead to unpredictable emotional outcomes. A search for energising music or reassuring social contact, for example, can produce random or unwanted results. A new kind of digital emotional intelligence might be needed to effectively navigate digital emotional landscapes.

A historic shift in everyday life

Returning to the question: what am I doing online? Emotion regulation may well be part of the answer.

You may be online for valid instrumental reasons. But equally, you are likely to be enacting your own strategies of emotion regulation through digital means. It is part of a historic shift playing out in how people negotiate the demands of everyday life. DM 

This story was first published in The Conversation.

Wally Smith is a Professor at the School of Computing and Information Systems, The University of Melbourne. Greg Wadley is a Senior Lecturer in Computing and Information Systems at the The University of Melbourne.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

It’s possible now to see a future without load shedding – Eskom chair Mpho Makwana
Maverick News

It’s possible now to see a future without load shedding – Eskom chair Mpho Makwana
Access denied — Daily Maverick barred from Russia-Africa Summit after journalist accreditation revoked
Maverick News

Access denied — Daily Maverick barred from Russia-Africa Summit after journalist accreditation revoked
In these KZN towns, the power of Pollyannas is cleaning up neighbourhoods
Maverick News

In these KZN towns, the power of Pollyannas is cleaning up neighbourhoods
We were protecting SA’s second most important citizen, says Mashatile protection officer in highway assault case
Maverick News

We were protecting SA’s second most important citizen, says Mashatile protection officer in highway assault case
Businessman at centre of Soweto sports complex Lottery fund probe arrested for fraud
Maverick News

Businessman at centre of Soweto sports complex Lottery fund probe arrested for fraud

TOP READS IN SECTION

Oppenheimer: Simply mind-blowing 
Maverick Life

Oppenheimer: Simply mind-blowing 
Welcome to Barbieland, where not everything is perfect as it seems
Maverick Life

Welcome to Barbieland, where not everything is perfect as it seems
Book Review: Drawing parallels between India and Israel – a ‘brilliant’ must-read ahead of BRICS summit
South Africa

Book Review: Drawing parallels between India and Israel – a ‘brilliant’ must-read ahead of BRICS summit
Silenced – why Babita Deokaran was murdered
South Africa

Silenced – why Babita Deokaran was murdered
The Secrets of Hillsong: an airtight docuseries on the collusion of Christianity and capitalism
Maverick Life

The Secrets of Hillsong: an airtight docuseries on the collusion of Christianity and capitalism

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options