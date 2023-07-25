Newsdeck

Military

North Korea fires two missiles after US submarine arrives in South

North Korea fires two missiles after US submarine arrives in South
A handout photo made available by the South Korean Defense Ministry shows the US nuclear-powered submarine USS Annapolis arriving at a naval base in Jeju Island, South Korea, 24 July 2023. EPA-EFE/South Korean Defense Ministry HANDOUT
By Reuters
25 Jul 2023
0

SEOUL, July 25 (Reuters) - North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast late on Monday, South Korea's military said, hours after a U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrived in a naval base in the South.

Japan’s defence ministry also reported the launch of what it said were two ballistic missiles by North Korea, both of which fell outside its exclusive economic zone.

The launches come amid heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula as South Korea and the United States take steps to increase their military readiness against North Korea’s weapons programme with the deployment of U.S. strategic military assets.

North Korea has reacted angrily, saying such a deployment could meet the criteria for its use of nuclear weapons.

The United States said it was consulting closely with its allies about the North Korean missile launches, which it described as being destabilising.

In a statement on Monday, the U.S. military added the launches posed no immediate threat to U.S. personnel and territory or to U.S. allies.

Earlier on Monday, a nuclear-powered U.S. submarine entered a naval base in South Korea’s southern island of Jeju to load military supplies while on an unspecified operational mission, the South Korean navy said.

Over the weekend, the North fired a barrage of cruise missiles into the sea off its west coast.

Last week, North Korea conducted ballistic missile tests after a nuclear-armed U.S. submarine arrived at a South Korean port for the first time since the 1980s.

(Reporting by Jack Kim in Seoul, Chang-Ran Kim in Tokyo and Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Alison Williams, Andrew Heavens and Chris Reese)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Access denied — Daily Maverick barred from Russia-Africa Summit after journalist accreditation revoked
Maverick News

Access denied — Daily Maverick barred from Russia-Africa Summit after journalist accreditation revoked
Businessman at centre of Soweto sports complex Lottery fund probe arrested for fraud
Maverick News

Businessman at centre of Soweto sports complex Lottery fund probe arrested for fraud
In these KZN towns, the power of Pollyannas is cleaning up neighbourhoods
Maverick News

In these KZN towns, the power of Pollyannas is cleaning up neighbourhoods
As Zimbabwe's elections loom, main opposition party ‘threatened by Mozambique’s Frelimo’
DM168

As Zimbabwe's elections loom, main opposition party ‘threatened by Mozambique’s Frelimo’
MP Sfiso Buthelezi threatens to sue Zackie Achmat and #UniteBehind for defamation over Prasa interview
Maverick News

MP Sfiso Buthelezi threatens to sue Zackie Achmat and #UniteBehind for defamation over Prasa interview

TOP READS IN SECTION

South African Firm Moves to Block Eskom Power-Grid Regulations
Newsdeck

South African Firm Moves to Block Eskom Power-Grid Regulations
I have a picture for you! 16 July - 22 July 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 16 July – 22 July 2023
Israel lawmakers pass controversial law to limit judges’ power
Newsdeck

Israel lawmakers pass controversial law to limit judges’ power
US pauses some aid, imposes visa bans after 'neither free nor fair' Cambodia election
Newsdeck

US pauses some aid, imposes visa bans after 'neither free nor fair' Cambodia election
Russia attacks Ukraine's vital Danube grain export route
Newsdeck

Russia attacks Ukraine's vital Danube grain export route

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options