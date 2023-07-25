Many concerns have been raised about the National Health Insurance (NHI), with some of it dismissively labelled as fearmongering. However, some of the concerns are valid and with so much at stake, they should be treated with the necessary circumspection.

Much to its credit the Department of Health attempted to address some of the concerns in a recently published fact sheet on the NHI. Disappointingly, and perhaps due to the fact that the issue has not been raised, the fact sheet does not deal with the labour relations implications of the scheme for administrative staff stationed in the provinces.

The last time we had a massive restructuring in South Africa was during the establishment of the post-apartheid administration, and although the NHI does not rise to these levels, the impact on warm bodies will not be dissimilar.

The 1994 restructuring was characterised by a lot of upheaval manifested in people being redeployed, retrenched or retired. On a human level this caused quite a bit of trauma while affecting the capacity of the state negatively. Today, many years later, the current administration has made it one of its key objectives to rebuild the lost capacity.

While it seems like the labour unions are in full support of the NHI, one can confidently predict that this will not be sustained specifically once they realise the labour relations’ implications for their members. Massive reorganisation such as is intended with the NHI is almost always characterised by turbulent labour relations. Stripping provinces of their health function is nothing less than a monumental restructuring with the inevitable warm-body casualties.

What will happen to all the tens of thousands of administrative staff currently employed at provincial level? Will they be absorbed by the Health Department? Some may very well be, and some might even find employment in the NHI Fund itself. However, many will be left in limbo, as is clear from past experiences.

The human resource ramifications of the NHI will not be unlike that seen during the restructuring of education in the mid-1990s. Let’s take the Eastern Cape as an example. The first thing that happened there was a restructuring of the organogram, which meant people had to reapply for posts.

Since not everybody was appointed during this process, many became supernumerary (additional) to the staff establishment. Many of these additional staff were given the option to apply for posts in other geographical areas. Others, specifically those in certain age groups, were given the option of early retirement. Besides the cost implications of these options, it caused untold personal trauma, often resulting in labour unrest.

The NHI Bill is currently under consideration by the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) where provinces will be given the opportunity to assess its implications at provincial level. Given the political nature of engagements at the NCOP and drawing from the experience in Parliament, it is doubtful whether the bill will be substantively assessed for its implications at the provincial level, specifically as it relates to labour relations.

A mismatch between the skills required to run an insurance scheme and that of people working in the public service will result in very few public servants being absorbed into the NHI Fund.

Deliberations at the NCOP are likely to echo the national discourse, without adding new insights or recommendations. In this eventuality, the NCOP would have failed in its constitutional mandate, which is to ensure that provincial interests are protected.

Some would argue that as a national initiative, the NHI would hold sway over any narrow provincial interests. Even the provinces themselves may be in agreement with this point of view, until they develop a full appreciation of what’s in store after they’ve been stripped of their health function.

As money follows function, losing the health function means losing a significant portion of the provincial equitable share. This means provinces will have to close down their provincial health departments, signalling the start of a massive restructuring process.

There are currently about 130,000 administrative staff employed across the nine provinces. Under ideal circumstances all these people would be absorbed either into the Health Department or the NHI Fund. This is, however, unlikely for a number of reasons.

First, a mismatch between the skills required to run an insurance scheme and that of people working in the public service will result in very few public servants being absorbed into the NHI Fund. Also, high levels of automated business processes envisaged for the fund will reduce the need for warm bodies. Many who are appointed at managerial level in the public service may not find comparable positions in the NHI Fund.

The second reason many will find themselves redundant is the fact that the Health Department will simply not have the required financial resources to accommodate everybody currently employed in administrative positions in the provinces.

This is despite additional resources becoming available through the equitable shares being reallocated from the provincial to the national sphere. This money is intended for use by the NHI Fund and will therefore not be available to the department for purposes of paying salaries.

Labour concerns

When the NHI Bill went through the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) process in 2021, the labour component raised their concerns about the possible redundancies resulting from the implementation of the NHI. They requested that “safeguards” be put in place to prevent redundancies at the provincial level.

Having gone through the parliamentary process, the bill is now before the NCOP and still there is no reference to the concerns raised by labour. In other words, labour has failed to protect the interests of their members and is thus in for a rude awakening once the penny drops.

The South African labour relations terrain is notoriously complex and often can make or break a project. An example of this is the recent restructuring of the Orsmond TB Hospital in Kariega from a tuberculosis to a mental health facility. As expected, the restructuring rendered many redundant, mainly due to person-to-post matching issues.

While the Eastern Cape Department of Health tried to remedy this situation through redeployment strategies, the issue remains unresolved, with 45 staff members receiving salaries amounting to R67-million while sitting at home for two years. This is a classical case of proper consultation not being conducted before implementing a project.

It’s not clear whether the architects of the NHI have been engaging labour in any meaningful way up to this stage. It is certainly not mentioned in the public discourse nor is it addressed in the recently published fact sheet.

What is clear and based on the historical records, is that a large number of people will be negatively affected by the implementation of the scheme, resulting in inevitable protracted labour disputes. This is bound to slow down the implementation of the scheme as well as significantly increase the costs of its roll-out. DM