Maverick Life

THE WEEKEND IN PICTURES

Snap election in Madrid, Barbie Ball, and more from around the world

Snap election in Madrid, Barbie Ball, and more from around the world
Drag performer and election official Onyx works during the general snap election in Madrid, Spain, July 23, 2023. REUTERS/Juan Medina
By Maverick Life Editors
24 Jul 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 48 hours.

A person poses for photos at Wunder Garten’s Barbie Ball in Washington, U.S., July 22, 2023. REUTERS/Julia Nikhinson 

A screen grab shows Matthew Keith’s collection of Barbie dolls during an interview with Reuters in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 21, 2023. REUTERS TV/via REUTERS

A person carries a plate with ‘Barbie’ style beef tacos at a taco shop in Acapulco, Guerrero, Mexico, on 20 July 2023 (issued on 21 July 2023). The furor over the new movie ‘Barbie,’ which opens on 21 July, has turned tacos and tortillas pink in Mexico, where these foods in honour of the doll attract locals and tourists in Acapulco in the south of the country. Mexican foods with the signature pink Barbie colour, such as cheese, bread, cakes, and corn, have gone viral on social networks. EPA-EFE/David Guzman

Dutch DJ Martin Garrix performs on the main stage during the 46th edition of the Paleo Festival in Nyon, Switzerland, early 22 July 2023. The Paleo is an open-air music festival with an estimated 250,000 spectators in six days and will take place from 18 to 23 July. EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

Twitter’s new logo is seen projected on the corporate headquarters building in downtown San Francisco, California, U.S. July 23, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

French singer Nadia Mladjao, aka Imany (C), performs on the Vega stage during the 46th Paleo Festival in Nyon, Switzerland, 22 July 2023. EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands walks out of his car after the Qualifying session at the Hungaroring Circuit race track in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, 22 July 2023. The 2023 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix is held on 23 July. EPA-EFE/Tamas Kovacs

Cycling – Tour de France – Stage 21 – Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines to Paris Champs-Elysees – France – July 23, 2023 Team Jumbo–Visma’s Jonas Vingegaard in action with riders passing the Arc de Triomphe during stage 21 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier 

Cycling – Tour de France – Stage 21 – Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines to Paris Champs-Elysees – France – July 23, 2023 Team Jumbo–Visma’s Jonas Vingegaard crosses the finish line with Team Jumbo–Visma’s Tiesj Benoot after stage 21 REUTERS/Stephane Mahe 

A group of people demonstrate their talent in the free zone for public practice, during Red Bull BC One Camp Brazil, held at the Memorial da America Latina in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on 22 July 2023. EPA-EFE/Isaac Fontana

The Colombian B-boy (break-boy) Ricky Rules, LATAM champion among the countries that did not have their stages, demonstrates his talent during Red Bull BC One Camp Brazil, held at the Memorial da America Latina in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 22 July 2023. EPA-EFE/Isaac Fontana

The weapons of Sugar Battai of Hungary and Maria Chart of Britain during their bout in the women’s sabre preliminary round of the FIE World Fencing Championship in Milan, Italy, 24 July 2023. EPA-EFE/Tibor Illyes HUNGARY OUT

Members of the Mexican Navy participate in an amphibious rescue practice as tourists watch on the ‘Icacos’ beach, in the resort of Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico, 23 July 2023. Agents of the Mexican Navy carried out a security and surveillance demonstration to protect the integrity of national and international vacationers who visit the port of Acapulco. EPA-EFE/David Guzman

Rescue workers take part in an emergency response exercise for civilians, providing simulation capabilities at the tactical level of war on July 24, 2023, in Taipei, Taiwan. Taiwan is holding a series of military drills in July. The annual Wanan air defence exercise simulating a Chinese air raid is held in northern Taiwan to complete the civil mobilisation mechanism for defence. (Photo by Annabelle Chih/Getty Images)

Athletes compete on the swim course during IRONMAN Lake Placid on July 23, 2023, in Lake Placid, New York. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images for IRONMAN)

Officials collect dead birds at a river bank due to a major outbreak of bird flu in Vadso municipality in Finnmark, Norway, 21 July 2023. The Vadso municipality has collected 895 dead birds as of lunchtime on 21 July. Large numbers of dead wild birds are being discovered along the coast of northern Norway, ‘the outbreaks are bigger than we have seen before, Ingunn Midttun Godal, head of the Norwegian Food Safety Authority, said in a statement. EPA-EFE/Oyvind Zahl Arntzen

Hikers cross Boverbreen glacier, an inland glacier in Jotunheimen National Park near Lom, Norway July 22, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner 

A man jumps from a bridge during a competition on the White Drin River, near the town of Gjakova, Kosovo July 23, 2023. REUTERS/Fatos Bytyci 

Tourists who did not want to postpone their vacations have had to vote by mail, bedirom is a national tourist destination due to its beaches and skyscrapers on July 23, 2023, in Benidorm, Spain. Voters in Spain head to the polls on July 23 to cast their votes and elect Spain’s next government. (Photo by Zowy Voeten/Getty Images)

A photo taken with a drone shows a charcoal worker preparing a pile of oak wood to burn as part of the production of the handcrafted charcoal in the Sile district of Istanbul, Turkey, 22 July 2023 (issued 23 July 2023).EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

People take part in a demonstration supporting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government’s judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel July 23, 2023. REUTERS/Oren Alon

Yemeni pupils attend a morning assembly at a public school at the start of a new school year, in Sana’a, Yemen, on 24 July 2023. According to the United Nation, an estimated 2.7 million school-age children in war-ravaged Yemen are now out of school, representing approximately a third of the country’s schoolchildren. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

When the ‘revolution’ gets televised — SARS employee seen at EFF protest after calling in sick fired
Maverick News

When the ‘revolution’ gets televised — SARS employee seen at EFF protest after calling in sick fired
As Zimbabwe's elections loom, main opposition party ‘threatened by Mozambique’s Frelimo’
DM168

As Zimbabwe's elections loom, main opposition party ‘threatened by Mozambique’s Frelimo’
SA Police Service faces mounting accusations of failing to guard ex-cops ‘under threat’
Maverick News

SA Police Service faces mounting accusations of failing to guard ex-cops ‘under threat’
Baba Biblos Lebona and his ‘task team’ guard their Eskom substation against cable theft, 24/7 — without pay
DM168

Baba Biblos Lebona and his ‘task team’ guard their Eskom substation against cable theft, 24/7 — without pay
Firearms and assault charges for VIP Protection Unit officers after N1 attack
Maverick News

Firearms and assault charges for VIP Protection Unit officers after N1 attack

TOP READS IN SECTION

Oppenheimer: Simply mind-blowing 
Maverick Life

Oppenheimer: Simply mind-blowing 
Welcome to Barbieland, where not everything is perfect as it seems
Maverick Life

Welcome to Barbieland, where not everything is perfect as it seems
Silenced – why Babita Deokaran was murdered
South Africa

Silenced – why Babita Deokaran was murdered
Book Review: Drawing parallels between India and Israel – a ‘brilliant’ must-read ahead of BRICS summit
South Africa

Book Review: Drawing parallels between India and Israel – a ‘brilliant’ must-read ahead of BRICS summit
The Secrets of Hillsong: an airtight docuseries on the collusion of Christianity and capitalism
Maverick Life

The Secrets of Hillsong: an airtight docuseries on the collusion of Christianity and capitalism

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options