Newsdeck

Ukraine war

Russia attacks Ukraine’s vital Danube grain export route

Russia attacks Ukraine’s vital Danube grain export route
A damaged port infrastructure on the Danube River in the Odesa region, southern Ukraine, 24 July 2023. Odesa was hit by shock drones early 24 July, with three being shot down, according to a statement from the Ukraine Air Force. At least 6 people were injured in the attack according to the Operational Command South report. Russia, which began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, has recently pulled out of a UN-Turkey brokered agreement guaranteeing safe passage to Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea and started the mass shelling of Odesa city, granaries, agricultural enterprises, and sea ports. EPA-EFE/OPERATIONAL COMMAND 'SOUTH' HANDOUT
By Reuters
24 Jul 2023
0

KYIV, July 24 (Reuters) - Russia destroyed Ukrainian grain warehouses on the Danube River in a drone attack on Monday, targeting a vital export route for Kyiv in an expanding air campaign that Moscow began last week after pulling out of the Black Sea grain deal.

Last week’s attacks mostly struck the sea ports of Odesa but Monday’s pre-dawn strikes hit infrastructure along the Danube, an export route whose importance has grown since the demise of the deal allowing Ukrainian grain transit via the Black Sea.

“The Russian terrorists have again attacked the Odesa region overnight. Port infrastructure on the Danube river is the target this time,” regional governor Oleh Kiper wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Global wheat and corn futures rose sharply on fears that Russian attacks and more fighting, including an overnight drone strike on Moscow, could threaten grain exports and shipping.

News website Reni-Odesa cited a local official as saying three grain warehouses had been destroyed in the Danube port city of Reni during a drone attack.

Video footage obtained and verified by Reuters showed a man cursing in disbelief at several damaged grain warehouses at Reni, an important transport hub across the Danube to NATO and European Union member Romania.

“This recent escalation poses serious risks to the security in the Black Sea,” Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Twitter, drawing attention to the proximity of the attack to Romania’s border.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukraine has expanded grain exports overland via the EU to about 1 million tons a month, with large volumes being exported from Romanian ports and along the Danube.

“Russia has in the past months not attacked Ukraine’s overland and inland waterways grain infrastructure,” one European trader said. “Any interruption of this traffic could quickly hit international grain supplies.

A French trader called it a “major development and a major blow” to Ukrainian exports, adding: “Without the Black Sea corridor and now with attacks on alternative routes, it will be hard to take Ukrainian grains out of the country.”

Kiper said: “Russia is trying to fully block the export of our grain and make the world starve.”

 

FOOD TERRORISM’

Ukrainian officials gave few details but police said warehouses storing grain crops had been hit along with tanks for storing other types of cargo, causing a fire.

Seven people were wounded and one of them was in a critical condition, Kiper said.

Police published photographs showing the damaged facilities, and containers marked with the logo of Maersk Group could be seen in one of the images.

Some Ukrainian news outlets reported explosions overnight in the area of Izmail, another important Ukrainian Danube port, but no firm reports of damage followed.

“It (Russia) tries to extract concessions by holding 400 million people hostage,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter. “I urge all nations, particularly those in Africa and Asia who are most affected by rising food prices, to mount a united global response to food terrorism.”

By Olena Harmash and Tom Balmforth

(Addition reporting by Valentyn Ogirenko in Kyiv, Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Sybille de La Hamaide, Luiza Ilie and Anna Pruchnicka; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Timothy Heritage and Nick Macfie)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

As Zimbabwe's elections loom, main opposition party ‘threatened by Mozambique’s Frelimo’
DM168

As Zimbabwe's elections loom, main opposition party ‘threatened by Mozambique’s Frelimo’
SA Police Service faces mounting accusations of failing to guard ex-cops ‘under threat’
Maverick News

SA Police Service faces mounting accusations of failing to guard ex-cops ‘under threat’
Firearms and assault charges for VIP Protection Unit officers after N1 attack
Maverick News

Firearms and assault charges for VIP Protection Unit officers after N1 attack
Baba Biblos Lebona and his ‘task team’ guard their Eskom substation against cable theft, 24/7 — without pay
DM168

Baba Biblos Lebona and his ‘task team’ guard their Eskom substation against cable theft, 24/7 — without pay
Ramaphosa ally Sisisi Tolashe beats Bathabile Dlamini to be elected as ANCWL president
Maverick News

Ramaphosa ally Sisisi Tolashe beats Bathabile Dlamini to be elected as ANCWL president

TOP READS IN SECTION

South African Firm Moves to Block Eskom Power-Grid Regulations
Newsdeck

South African Firm Moves to Block Eskom Power-Grid Regulations
I have a picture for you! 16 July - 22 July 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 16 July – 22 July 2023
US pauses some aid, imposes visa bans after 'neither free nor fair' Cambodia election
Newsdeck

US pauses some aid, imposes visa bans after 'neither free nor fair' Cambodia election
Billionaire Jeff Yass gives $10m to group seeking Trump alternative
Newsdeck

Billionaire Jeff Yass gives $10m to group seeking Trump alternative
WHO warns of dengue risk as global warming pushes cases near historic highs
Newsdeck

WHO warns of dengue risk as global warming pushes cases near historic highs

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options