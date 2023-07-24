TGIFOOD

Lekker Brekker Monday: Take a taco

Breakfast 'tacos' with bacon, avo, cheese and eggs.
By Georgina Crouth
24 Jul 2023
These loaded ‘tacos’ are a mashup of pancakes, eggs and bacon.

Who said you shouldn’t have dinner for breakfast? This recipe puts eggs and bacon in a “taco”, to get you ready for any Monday.

I’ve added a pancake batter recipe that is an ultra-versatile four-ingredient dry mix to keep at the ready. Keeps for weeks in an airtight container. Simply whisk it together with milk and oil when you need it, adjusting the liquid according to your needs. 

For these, you need a pouring batter but not too thick as you’ll need to stuff the shells with crispy bacon, fried eggs, avocado pear and Cheddar. Top with sriracha and maple syrup, if you like.

Pancake mix:

Ingredients

  • 5 cups cake flour
  • 3 slightly heaped tbsp baking powder
  • 1 1/4 tsp baking soda
  • 1 1/4 tsp salt
  • Mix well and store in an airtight container.

Breakfast ‘tacos’

Pancake “taco shells”

In a medium bowl, whisk together about two cups of milk, a large egg and a tablespoon of oil until smooth. Place two cups of pancake mix in a large bowl and make well in centre; gradually whisk in milk mixture until smooth. Fly pancakes in batches, cover and set aside.

Fry bacon until crispy and eggs to your liking. Assemble pancakes with eggs, bacon, cheese and avocado pear, drizzling with sriracha and maple syrup.

Tony Jackman returns next week. DM

