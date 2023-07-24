Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Asian stocks mostly gain in big central banks week: markets wrap

Asian stocks mostly gain in big central banks week: markets wrap
A pedestrian passes in front of a tube releasing a cloud of steam near the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019. (Photo: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
24 Jul 2023
0

Stocks in Asia largely advanced at the start of a week packed with major central bank policy decisions, as China equities lagged due to traders holding out for signs of more policy support.

Japan stocks rose, boosted by a report late on Friday that said Bank of Japan’s officials see little urgent need to address the side effects of its ultra-loose monetary policy. Steelmaker Posco Holdings Inc. surged a record 24% after it reported that second-quarter profit beat estimates. The jump helped push the Kospi Index to rise 1% to head for the highest since mid June.

Things were less upbeat in Hong Kong and China as stocks declined. Chinese shares notched their worst week in four on Friday, despite a series of vows from Beijing to boost consumption and businesses. Global fund managers are bracing for prolonged gloom in markets though some hold out for strong policy support for the economy from an expected Politburo meeting. 

“The market is high on expectations (for stimulus) but have so far refrained from expressing a strong view in financial assets,” Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group Ltd., wrote in a note.

Meanwhile, concerns about the ability of conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group Co. to repay a maturing dollar bond may be alleviated after it raised 2.26 billion yuan ($314 million) from an asset sale. Worries about it defaulting had driven wild price swings in its notes and those of some peers in recent weeks. 

Contracts for US shares were mostly flat in Asia on Monday after the S&P 500 closed little changed on Friday and the Nasdaq 100 saw continued selling in technology companies following a disappointing batch of results.

The yen rose after weakening more than 2% last week, with the sharpest part of the move coming following the BOJ report. Most major currencies traded within narrow ranges versus the dollar on Monday.

Treasury yields were little changed across tenors in Asian trading hours. Yields on long-dated Australian and New Zealand bonds declined.

Eyes on central banks

Earnings and central bank decisions will be in focus this week. US heavyweights including Alphabet Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp. and Meta Platforms Inc. are all due to report, while in Asia investors will be watching names including Samsung Electronics Co., Rio Tinto Ltd. and Hitachi Ltd. 

Traders are positioning for the Fed and the European Central Bank to raise interest rates and to signal whether more hikes are likely. The BOJ is projected to stand pat, letting the rate gap with its peers widen as it waits for sustainable inflation. 

“The Fed should not signal another skip in September, as doing so for the June meeting really handcuffed the Fed at a time when it needed maximum flexibility,” Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co., wrote in a note. “Given how firm the labor market remains, we believe the right thing for the Fed to do is to emphasize a more data-dependent approach and stress that a skip in September should not be assumed.”  

In commodities, oil edged down after notching its fourth weekly gain amid tentative signs that global markets are tightening. Gold opened the week little changed after slipping against a stronger dollar on Friday. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

SA Police Service faces mounting accusations of failing to guard ex-cops ‘under threat’
Maverick News

SA Police Service faces mounting accusations of failing to guard ex-cops ‘under threat’
Ramaphosa ally Sisisi Tolashe beats Bathabile Dlamini to be elected as ANCWL president
Maverick News

Ramaphosa ally Sisisi Tolashe beats Bathabile Dlamini to be elected as ANCWL president
Theft of solar panels on increase as criminals seize new opportunity
South Africa

Theft of solar panels on increase as criminals seize new opportunity
Vingegaard emerges as Tour de France’s alpha as doping questions swirl
Sport

Vingegaard emerges as Tour de France’s alpha as doping questions swirl
Firearms and assault charges for VIP Protection Unit officers after N1 attack
Maverick News

Firearms and assault charges for VIP Protection Unit officers after N1 attack

TOP READS IN SECTION

Four red flags that you are living beyond your means – and how to get your budget back on track
South Africa

Four red flags that you are living beyond your means – and how to get your budget back on track
Theft of solar panels on increase as criminals seize new opportunity
South Africa

Theft of solar panels on increase as criminals seize new opportunity
Fast fashion report cards show what’s really in your clothes
Business Maverick

Fast fashion report cards show what’s really in your clothes
Philippine logistics firm to the rescue: Transnet embraces private sector as partner for delivery
South Africa

Philippine logistics firm to the rescue: Transnet embraces private sector as partner for delivery
Pick n Pay's Gareth Ackerman issues dire warning to SA government in annual address
South Africa

Pick n Pay's Gareth Ackerman issues dire warning to SA government in annual address

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.