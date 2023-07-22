THE WEEKEND WRAP
Putin’s BRICS no-show: good news for Ramaphosa; Zuma’s jail time dilemma; and the role of art in our scroll-by world
In this week’s wrap, Putin's BRICS no-show is much-needed good news for Ramaphosa. Pierre de Vos asks if a way should be found to spare Jacob Zuma from jail time. And Toast Coetzer ponders the role of art in our scroll-by world.
