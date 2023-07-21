Newsdeck

Newsdeck

South African Firm Moves to Block Eskom Power-Grid Regulations

South African Firm Moves to Block Eskom Power-Grid Regulations
STANDERTON, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 18: A general view of Tutuka Power Station on November 18, 2021 in Standerton, South Africa. It is reported that the power station Genera Manager Sello Mametja is hopeful Eskom will be able to improve the energy availability factor (EAF) of the power station, above 70% by June next year. (Photo by Gallo Images/Rapport/Deon Raath)
By Tim Cohen
21 Jul 2023
0

A South African power-project developer is seeking to block new rules governing the connection of plants to the national electricity grid, saying they are flawed and will impair the addition of more generation capacity. 

State-owned utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. is struggling to meet electricity demand, resulting in almost daily power cuts that are hobbling economic growth. Private generation projects that could relieve pressure on the system have been sidelined, in part because of a lack of connections to the grid.

To alleviate that pressure, Eskom introduced its so-called Interim Grid Capacity Allocation Rules, but developer G7 Renewable Energies argued they will hinder new operations.

Eskom’s application of the IGCA rules “will determine applications for grid access in accordance with rules which have been adopted in a manner that is unlawful, unreasonable and irrational,” G7 Chief Executive Officer Kilian Hagemann said in a copy of a filed affidavit seen by Bloomberg. The rules will also “compel applicants for access to undertake procedures which are onerous and prejudicial,” he said.

Eskom said it wasn’t immediately able to comment. In June, the utility said the rules would avoid “hogging” of grid capacity and ensure only so-called shovel-ready projects are allocated capacity.

The rules will impose greater costs on developers of new generation plants and their customers, the South African Independent Power Producers Association, a lobby group, said earlier this month.

G7 Renewable Energies is involved in two wind farms identified in the court papers that are not part of a government program to buy power from producers, but will provide electricity to private customers. Such projects “will serve to reduce the burden on Eskom,” the company said.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Johannesburg’s emergency call for engineers, gas-detection experts after CBD explosion exposes dire skills gap
Maverick News

Johannesburg’s emergency call for engineers, gas-detection experts after CBD explosion exposes dire skills gap
Boeremark in Silverton — from farm to fork with bustling adventure in between
TGIFood

Boeremark in Silverton — from farm to fork with bustling adventure in between
Zimbabwean Extension Permit holders hastily relocate to avoid domino effects of permit cancellation
Africa

Zimbabwean Extension Permit holders hastily relocate to avoid domino effects of permit cancellation
Els calls for PGA board to resign as compatriot Christo Lamprecht keeps composure to lead Open
Maverick News

Els calls for PGA board to resign as compatriot Christo Lamprecht keeps composure to lead Open
Pick n Pay's Gareth Ackerman issues dire warning to SA government in annual address
South Africa

Pick n Pay's Gareth Ackerman issues dire warning to SA government in annual address

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 9 July - 15 July 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 9 July – 15 July 2023
Thieves in Chile impersonate president’s buddy in brazen heist
Newsdeck

Thieves in Chile impersonate president’s buddy in brazen heist
Billionaire Jeff Yass gives $10m to group seeking Trump alternative
Newsdeck

Billionaire Jeff Yass gives $10m to group seeking Trump alternative
Lioness escapes in Berlin; police comb streets, woodlands
Newsdeck

Lioness escapes in Berlin; police comb streets, woodlands
Wagner mercenaries train Belarus special forces near Polish border
Newsdeck

Wagner mercenaries train Belarus special forces near Polish border

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options