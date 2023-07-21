Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Fast fashion report cards show what’s really in your clothes

Fast fashion report cards show what’s really in your clothes
Clothes displayed at Shein's headquarters in Singapore.
By Bloomberg
21 Jul 2023
0

Consumers’ drive for quantity over quality is transforming the world’s textile industry, sparking an almost doubling in global fibre production over the past two decades. 

Underpinning the explosive growth is synthetics — in particular polyester. Its cheapness, allowing dresses and T-shirts to be sold for as little as a few dollars, has helped make it the most widely used fabric in the world.

But while polyester is durable, resistant to stains and wrinkles and lightweight, it’s also a kind of plastic (derived from a chemical reaction involving petroleum, air and water) and can take upwards of 200 years to decompose. That’s made it a lightning rod for criticism of the excesses of the fashion industry, which produces up to 10% of the world’s carbon emissions and is the second-largest consumer of water

Read more: How Fast, Cheap Fashion Is Polluting the Planet

A look at recent public disclosures from top fast fashion brands Shein, H&M and Inditex SA, owner of Zara, shows that Shein, the Singapore-headquartered giant that makes most of its garments at factories in China, is by far the biggest user of polyester.

The fabric makes up 64% of its mix versus 27% at Inditex and 21% at H&M.

Shein also only uses less than 1% of recycled polyester, although it aims to transition at least 31% of its polyester-based products to recycled materials by 2030. 

Inditex has a target of using 100% recycled or sustainable polyester by 2025 even though only about one-third of its polyester during its latest 2022 winter season was recycled. About three-quarters of the polyester H&M used last year was recycled and it’s working toward hitting a target of 100% in 2025.

Polyester has also become the fabric of choice for the fashion industry more broadly.

In 2021, the fibre had a 54% market share of total global production and just 9 million tons of recycled polyester were made — another sign of the difficulties in transitioning toward more sustainable materials. 

Laundering polyester and other synthetic textiles also accounts for the release of about 35% of microplastics that end up in the world’s oceans, according to one estimate. And despite industry vows to ramp up recycling, consumers still throw away tens of millions of garments that end up in landfill, clogging the coast of Ghana or piling up in Chile’s Atacama desert.

Beyond polyester, cotton is another commonly used material that draws scrutiny. 

While it’s a natural fabric, meaning it can biodegrade in a matter of months, it involves intensive inputs to grow, process and turn into clothing. Farmers apply pesticides for a conventional crop, which comes with the risk of chemical drift and runoff that can contaminate rivers or soil. It also requires a lot of water — about 2,700 liters, on average, for one T-shirt. 

Last year, 92% of Inditex’s cotton was from what it calls preferred sources — organic and from suppliers transitioning toward organic farming, recycled material and “Better Cotton”, crops certified by the world’s largest cotton sustainability programme. The company estimates it’ll hit 100% this year. H&M says it sources 100% of its cotton from recycled, organic and other more sustainable sources including Better Cotton.

Shein only uses 10% cotton but has found itself in the spotlight due to concerns about its sourcing practices. 

A November 2022 Bloomberg News report used laboratory testing to determine that garments ordered from Shein were made of cotton from Xinjiang, a region in China’s northwest that’s been accused of human rights violations against its Uyghur population. 

Shein says it’s since established robust traceability of its cotton supply chain, including a proprietary system that integrates documentation, that is committed to respecting human rights and that has zero tolerance to forced labour.

Read more: Influencer Backlash Is the Latest Threat to Shein’s IPO Plans

Although according to Roosmarie Ruigrok, a sustainable fashion consultant and founder of supply chain information platform Clean&Unique, clothing labels are “hardly read by consumers”, brands are trying to be more eco-conscious. 

H&M has said that since 2020, all of its cotton comes from “more sustainable sources” while Shein last year announced a $15-million investment to upgrade its supply chains. 

Inditex, meanwhile, has pledged to use 100% organic or sustainable cotton in its clothes before the year end, along with only man-made cellulosic preferent fibres — a plant-based fibre. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Zimbabwean Extension Permit holders hastily relocate to avoid domino effects of permit cancellation
Africa

Zimbabwean Extension Permit holders hastily relocate to avoid domino effects of permit cancellation
After the Bell: Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma on those dastardly banks and why BRICS is our only saviour
Africa

After the Bell: Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma on those dastardly banks and why BRICS is our only saviour
Johannesburg’s emergency call for engineers, gas-detection experts after CBD explosion exposes dire skills gap
Maverick News

Johannesburg’s emergency call for engineers, gas-detection experts after CBD explosion exposes dire skills gap
Pick n Pay's Gareth Ackerman issues dire warning to SA government in annual address
South Africa

Pick n Pay's Gareth Ackerman issues dire warning to SA government in annual address
Security breaches on the increase as manhunt shuffles along following assault on Pretoria SAPS building
Maverick News

Security breaches on the increase as manhunt shuffles along following assault on Pretoria SAPS building

TOP READS IN SECTION

Pick n Pay's Gareth Ackerman issues dire warning to SA government in annual address
South Africa

Pick n Pay's Gareth Ackerman issues dire warning to SA government in annual address
Drinking out the box — South Africa’s favourite tipple is a sweet wine
South Africa

Drinking out the box — South Africa’s favourite tipple is a sweet wine
After the Bell: What really made Vladimir Putin change his mind on BRICS Summit?
Ukraine Crisis

After the Bell: What really made Vladimir Putin change his mind on BRICS Summit?
After the Bell: Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma on those dastardly banks and why BRICS is our only saviour
Africa

After the Bell: Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma on those dastardly banks and why BRICS is our only saviour
Court orders Council for Medical Schemes to cough up source documents on low-cost benefit options
Maverick News

Court orders Council for Medical Schemes to cough up source documents on low-cost benefit options

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options