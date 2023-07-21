Newsdeck

REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL RACE

Billionaire Jeff Yass gives $10m to group seeking Trump alternative

Republican presidential candidate former US president Donald Trump speaks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference at the Washington Hilton on 24 June 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Drew Angerer / Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
21 Jul 2023
0

Billionaire Jeff Yass donated $10-million to the super PAC arm of Club for Growth, a pro-business, anti-tax organisation that’s looking for an alternative to former president Donald Trump to be the Republican presidential nominee.

Yass, the founder of Susquehanna International Group, provided all but $583,000 of the money Club for Growth Action raised in June, according to the political action committee’s latest disclosure with the Federal Election Commission. The super PAC spent $366,000 and had $22.6-million cash on hand at the end of June.

Club for Growth Action hasn’t got involved in the 2024 presidential race yet. It spent $12-million on the presidential contest in 2020, backing Trump against President Joe Biden. It also contributed to US Senate and House races.

Club for Growth has been using another super PAC, Win It Back PAC, to persuade Republican primary voters to support someone other than the former president and current frontrunner in the polls. Win It Back is spending $3.4-million this month on broadcast and cable advertising, according to AdImpact, with the expenditures evenly split between Iowa and South Carolina.

Its ads feature people who say they’re former Trump supporters who believe he shouldn’t be the nominee. One says Trump would lose in the general election, while the other says that the former president is too focused on himself and not the country. The ads don’t support any of Trump’s major challengers for the nomination.

Yass has yet to donate directly to a presidential candidate’s campaign. He gave $2.5-million in February to a state-level political action committee for Ron DeSantis, its disclosures show, after the Florida governor had won reelection but before he formally announced his presidential campaign. Yass didn’t donate to Trump’s campaign in the 2016 or 2020 contests.

Club for Growth Action has relied heavily on Yass this year. He’s donated $15-million in total, more than 60% of the $24.4-million the super PAC has raised, and his $10-million check last month was the biggest donation this year.

The group received $10-million donations on four previous occasions since January 2020, three from Uline. CEO Richard Uihlein and the fourth from Yass. All those checks came in election years.

Club for Growth has had a tumultuous relationship with Trump, opposing him in 2016 but warming to him by the 2020 election. In 2022, the group split with Trump again when it supported Senate candidates like Josh Mandel over Trump’s pick of JD Vance in Ohio. Trump’s candidates won the GOP nominations in their states.

Yass and Club for Growth didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Zimbabwean Extension Permit holders hastily relocate to avoid domino effects of permit cancellation
Africa

Zimbabwean Extension Permit holders hastily relocate to avoid domino effects of permit cancellation
After the Bell: Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma on those dastardly banks and why BRICS is our only saviour
Africa

After the Bell: Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma on those dastardly banks and why BRICS is our only saviour
Pick n Pay's Gareth Ackerman issues dire warning to SA government in annual address
South Africa

Pick n Pay's Gareth Ackerman issues dire warning to SA government in annual address
Security breaches on the increase as manhunt shuffles along following assault on Pretoria SAPS building
Maverick News

Security breaches on the increase as manhunt shuffles along following assault on Pretoria SAPS building
Emergency teams race to find source of Johannesburg explosion as city centre remains volatile
Maverick News

Emergency teams race to find source of Johannesburg explosion as city centre remains volatile

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 9 July - 15 July 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 9 July – 15 July 2023
Wagner mercenaries train Belarus special forces near Polish border
Newsdeck

Wagner mercenaries train Belarus special forces near Polish border
Lioness escapes in Berlin; police comb streets, woodlands
Newsdeck

Lioness escapes in Berlin; police comb streets, woodlands
Offices, Shops Could Hold Answers to South Africa’s Power Woes
Newsdeck

Offices, Shops Could Hold Answers to South Africa’s Power Woes
Tiny Pacific island Nauru declares disaster ahead of WW2 bomb operation
Newsdeck

Tiny Pacific island Nauru declares disaster ahead of WW2 bomb operation

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options