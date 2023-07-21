TGIFOOD

AirFryday: Don’t lose your nuts

Spiced roasted nuts are the perfect accompaniment for Friday drinks. (Photo: Georgina Crouth)
By Georgina Crouth
21 Jul 2023
Spiced roasted nuts are the perfect treat for Friday drinks and so much better than shop-bought snacks.

Perfect for snacking on, or with Friday-evening drinks, these nuts are quite addictive.

Inspired by a new air fryer cookbook by Louise Kenney – Foolproof Air Fryer: 60 quick and easy recipes that let the fryer do the work – which will go on sale in October (Jonathan Ball Publishers), I’ve adapted her recipe a touch, by using mixed nuts, and reducing the roasting time somewhat. 

The result is a lovely bowl of spicy nuts that pair well with a glass of Du Toitskloof Cellar’s 2021 Hanepoot Jerepigo, a cool Windhoek Draught or whatever else you’re drinking tonight.

Look out for Kenney’s book, which offers clear, step-by-step instructions for  simple and satisfying dishes in minimal time. It has everything from halloumi and tomato skewers to flaky empanadas, sweet and smoky chicken wings and cheesy arancini.

Louise Kenney’s Foolproof Air Fryer: 60 quick and easy recipes that let the fryer do the work. (Photo: Supplied)

Spiced roasted nuts

300g whole almonds (I used a variety of pistachios, almonds, hazelnuts, cashews and pecans)

1 tbsp olive oil

1⁄2 tsp chipotle chilli flakes

1⁄2 tsp sweet smoked paprika

1⁄2 tsp ground cumin

1⁄2 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp mixed dried herbs

11⁄2 tsp sea salt

freshly ground black pepper

Method

Preheat your air fryer to 180°C.

Mix the nuts with the remaining ingredients and ensure all the nuts are coated in the spices and oil.

Pour the nuts into a tin which fits your air fryer and spread out in an even layer. Set the timer for three minutes. If using a basket, shake it halfway through cooking to ensure the nuts toast evenly.

Remove and set aside to cool.

These will keep in an airtight container for up to two weeks, but they’re even better served warm. DM

