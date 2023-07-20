Maverick Life

Sir Grayson Perry’s ‘Smash Hits’ exhibited at the Royal Scottish Academy, and more from around the world

Sir Grayson Perry poses during a photo call for his Smash Hits exhibition being held in Royal Scottish Academy on July 20, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. The Smash Hits Exhibition is the biggest ever exhibition collection of artworks covering the 40-year career of one of Britain's most celebrated cultural figures. Sir Grayson Perry works with traditional art forms, such as pottery, addressing the controversial issues of our times. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
20 Jul 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

A general view of the Royal Scottish Academy on The Mound where Sir Grayson Perry has his Smash Hits exhibition on July 20, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. The Smash Hits Exhibition is the biggest ever exhibition collection of artworks covering the 40-year career of one of Britain’s most celebrated cultural figures. Sir Grayson Perry works with traditional art forms, such as pottery, addressing the controversial issues of our times. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Sir Grayson Perry poses during a photo call for his Smash Hits exhibition being held in Royal Scottish Academy on July 20, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. The Smash Hits Exhibition is the biggest ever exhibition collection of artworks covering the 40-year career of one of Britain’s most celebrated cultural figures. Sir Grayson Perry works with traditional art forms, such as pottery, addressing the controversial issues of our times. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Sir Grayson Perry poses during a photo call for his Smash Hits exhibition being held in Royal Scottish Academy on July 20, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. The Smash Hits Exhibition is the biggest ever exhibition collection of artworks covering the 40-year career of one of Britain’s most celebrated cultural figures. Sir Grayson Perry works with traditional art forms, such as pottery, addressing the controversial issues of our times. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Protesters and supporters of the opposition Azimio coalition shout slogans while standing on a burnt out car and throw stones as they engage with riot police in running battles, during the second day of renewed nationwide protests in Nairobi, Kenya, 20 July 2023. Fresh nation-wide protests against the Kenyan government have been called by the Opposition coalition Azimio led by their opposition leader Raila Odinga, over high cost of living and new tax increases, that have been termed as punitive despite a court order stopping its implementations. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu

Protesters and supporters of the opposition Azimio coalition burn a car and throw stones as they engage with riot police in running battles, during the second day of renewed nationwide protests in Nairobi, Kenya, 20 July 2023. Fresh nation-wide protests against the Kenyan government have been called by the Opposition coalition Azimio led by their opposition leader Raila Odinga, over high cost of living and new tax increases, that have been termed as punitive despite a court order stopping its implementations. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu

The second day of renewed nationwide protests in Nairobi, Kenya, 20 July 2023. Fresh nation-wide protests against the Kenyan government have been called by the Opposition coalition Azimio led by their opposition leader Raila Odinga, over high cost of living and new tax increases, that have been termed as punitive despite a court order stopping its implementations. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu

Anti-riot police officers disperse protesters and supporters of the opposition Azimio coalition as they engage with them in running battles, during the second day of renewed nationwide protests in Nairobi, Kenya, 20 July 2023. Fresh nation-wide protests against the Kenyan government have been called by the Opposition coalition Azimio led by their opposition leader Raila Odinga, over high cost of living and new tax increases, that have been termed as punitive despite a court order stopping its implementations. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu

Pakistani security officials and victims’ relatives attend the funeral ceremony of two police personnel, who were killed when militants opened fire at a checkpoint in the Regi Model Town neighborhood, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 20 July 2023. According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, on 20 July two police officers were killed and two others wounded during an overnight gun attack by unidentified armed men at a roadside checkpoint Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan. EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB

Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony before the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group A match between New Zealand and Norway at Eden Park on July 20, 2023, in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images )

Indigenous artists perform before the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 soccer match between Australia and the Republic of Ireland at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, 20 July 2023. EPA-EFE/MARK EVANS

Hannah Lillian Wilkinson of New Zealand celebrates with her teammates after winning the FIFA Women’s World Cup group A soccer match between New Zealand and Norway, in Auckland, New Zealand, 20 July 2023. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Simone Giannelli of Italy in action during the Men’s Volleyball Nations League tournament quarterfinal match between Italy and Argentina in Gdansk, Poland, 19 July 2023. EPA-EFE/Adam Warzawa

Austrian rider Felix Gall of AG2R Citroen Team reacts after winning the 17th stage of the Tour de France 2023, a 166kms race from Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc to Courchevel, France, 19 July 2023. EPA-EFE/ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT

German rider Simon Geschke of team Cofidis reacts after crossing the finish line during the 17th stage of the Tour de France 2023, a 166kms race from Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc to Courchevel, France, 19 July 2023. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Linda Cerruti and Lucrezia Ruggiero of Team Italy compete in the Artistic Swimming Women Duet Free final on day seven of the Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A on July 20, 2023, in Fukuoka, Japan. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

A swan is held in place during the annual Swan Upping on the River Thames between Marlow and Henley in Britain, on 19 July 2023. The annual Swan Upping is a five-day census in which swans and young cygnets belonging to the King are counted and checked for signs of disease or injury. The custom dates back to the twelfth century. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Cygnets are weighed during the annual Swan Upping on the River Thames between Marlow and Henley in Britain, on 19 July 2023. The annual Swan Upping is a five-day census in which swans and young cygnets belonging to the King are counted and checked for signs of disease or injury. The custom dates back to the twelfth century. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A swan is held in place during the annual Swan Upping on the River Thames between Marlow and Henley in Britain, on 19 July 2023. The annual Swan Upping is a five-day census in which swans and young cygnets belonging to the King are counted and checked for signs of disease or injury. The custom dates back to the twelfth century. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

People walk on a path through a pond full of lotus plants at a Lotus Festival in Muan, 290 kilometers south of Seoul, on 20 July 2023. EPA-EFE/YONHAP

School students lift chairs as they take cover during a disaster simulation at Anyelir 1 elementary school in Depok, Indonesia, 20 July 2023. The National Disaster Management Agency noted that 988 natural disasters hit Indonesia from January to May 2023, 11 of which were earthquakes and dozens of fires and floods in various cities in Indonesia. EPA-EFE/ADI WIDE

Protesters march to demand the resignation of the President and the closure of Congress in Lima, Peru, on 19 July 2023. The day of anti-government protests called for this 19 July in Peru by the social, union, and political organizations began calmly and without major incidents in Lima and other regions of the country. EPA-EFE/ALDAIR MEJIA

A protester points to a sign with the name of Azimio coalition party Raila Odinga as protesters and supporters of the opposition Azimio coalition burn tyres as they engage with riot police in running battles, during the renewed nationwide protests in Mathare, Nairobi, Kenya, 19 July 2023. Fresh nation-wide demonstrations against the Kenyan government have been called by the Opposition coalition Azimio over the high cost of living and new tax increases, which have been termed punitive despite a court order stopping its implementations. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU

A general view of the atmosphere at the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds booth during Comic-Con on July 19, 2023, in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount+) DM

