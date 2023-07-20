Newsdeck

PRESIDENTIAL RACE

Nearly half of US voters open to third-party candidate in troubling sign for Biden

Voters cast their ballots at a Masonic Lodge on 5 June 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Mario Tama / Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
20 Jul 2023
0

Almost half of US voters — 47% — say they would consider voting for a third-party candidate for president next year, signalling a dissatisfaction with a potential rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Those findings, in a Quinnipiac University Poll released Wednesday, could open a lane for any spoiler to impact the election as the group No Labels is actively floating the prospect of a third-party bid.

No Labels is currently organized as a centrist advocacy group, not a political party. But the group has openly floated the possibility of fielding a candidate as an alternative to two unpopular major-party candidates. West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat, appeared at a No Labels event in New Hampshire this week, fueling speculation he could emerge as that candidate.

Biden isn’t facing a serious challenge for the Democratic nomination, and polls show Trump as the clear frontrunner in the GOP primary.

Biden, though, probably has the most to lose from a third party, because voters who dislike both of the potential major candidates tend to be Democrats or Democratic-leaning independents.

Quinnipiac pollster Tim Malloy noted that it’s hard to know how any specific third-party candidate would fare until his or her name and party is on the ballot.

“But it is a vivid indication that for many voters, the status quo is a no-go,” he said.

In addition to a potential No Labels candidate, Ivy League academic and progressive activist Cornel West has launched an independent bid for president and is seeking the endorsement of the Green Party with the help of its 2016 candidate, Jill Stein. Many Democrats blame Stein for siphoning votes from Hillary Clinton and opening a path to victory for Trump that year.

The dissatisfaction with the two parties is mostly consistent across demographic groups. Appetite for a third-party candidate is highest among voters aged 35 to 49, and lowest among those over 65.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Pick n Pay chairman Gareth Ackerman issues dire warning to SA government in annual address
South Africa

Pick n Pay chairman Gareth Ackerman issues dire warning to SA government in annual address
Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit in Joburg, will send Lavrov instead
Maverick News

Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit in Joburg, will send Lavrov instead
The Secrets of Hillsong: an airtight docuseries on the collusion of Christianity and capitalism
Maverick Life

The Secrets of Hillsong: an airtight docuseries on the collusion of Christianity and capitalism
Joburg CBD street collapses after explosion, residents instructed to leave area
Maverick News

Joburg CBD street collapses after explosion, residents instructed to leave area
Laughing Boys gang leaders jailed for life, but Hanover Park activists doubt crime will be reduced
Maverick News

Laughing Boys gang leaders jailed for life, but Hanover Park activists doubt crime will be reduced

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 9 July - 15 July 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 9 July – 15 July 2023
Trump says he is a target in US 2020 election probe
Newsdeck

Trump says he is a target in US 2020 election probe
Tiny Pacific island Nauru declares disaster ahead of WW2 bomb operation
Newsdeck

Tiny Pacific island Nauru declares disaster ahead of WW2 bomb operation
Europe battles heatwave and fires, record temperatures scorch China
Newsdeck

Europe battles heatwave and fires, record temperatures scorch China
Russia hits Ukraine targets in 'mass retaliatory strike' after bridge attack
Newsdeck

Russia hits Ukraine targets in 'mass retaliatory strike' after bridge attack

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Your opinion matters

At Daily Maverick, we're committed to improving our journalism. Help us to understand your needs, values and preferences by taking our quick reader survey. It only takes 5 to 6 minutes, and your input is invaluable.

Rest assured, the survey is anonymous, and no personal data will be used.

Take the survey→
[%% img-description %%]
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options