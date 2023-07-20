Business Maverick

PERSONAL FINANCE

Four red flags that you are living beyond your means – and how to get your budget back on track

Four red flags that you are living beyond your means – and how to get your budget back on track
(Image: iStock)
By Neesa Moodley
20 Jul 2023
0

Living beyond your means is a classic money mistake that is easy to make. Whether you’re spending more than your budget allows or not setting aside enough to cover your bills, when you finally notice, it can be tough to pinpoint where the problem began – and tough to figure out how to get your money on track again.

Among the biggest trends currently are YOLO (You Only Live Once) and FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out), largely in response to relief after almost three years under global lockdown conditions. 

Standard Bank’s Thopi Mhloli, Product Owner: Savings & Investments, says there has definitely been a mind shift towards travel and experiences that people promised themselves when they were in lockdown. 

“It makes perfect sense that people want to live their best lives now, but with those decisions, you also need to take some responsibility towards your future self,” she cautions.

Red flag 1 – unable to account for how you spent your funds

Mhloli says one of the clearest signs of overspending is getting to the bottom of your bank balance and finding you are not able to account for how you spent your funds. 

“One way to address this is by using a budgeting app, like Standard Bank’s Budget Manager, which can help you keep track of your spending and offers helpful tips for cutting expenses so you can save more,” she says.

That brings in the importance of budgeting. They say a budget means telling your money where to go rather than wondering where it went. 

“It sounds so clichéd, but I’ve used the 50/30/20 budget rule my whole life and I tell everyone around me to do the same. Basically, you spend 50% of your salary on your needs, including your rent, your car repayment, fuel, school fees and electricity; 30% goes towards your savings and debt; and 20% goes towards wants or extras such as your streaming services or entertainment,” she says. 

Rita Cool, head of individual consulting strategy at Alexforbes, advises that you plan your annual budget in December each year. 

“Review your budget and cash flow, considering occasional expenses such as car registration fees, haircuts and birthday presents. Anticipate more expensive months and include holiday expenses in your budget. Proper planning and budgeting will help you stay on track in the year ahead and avoid financial pitfalls,” she says.

Red flag 2 – lack of an emergency fund

An emergency fund serves as a financial safety net for unplanned costs. Prioritising an emergency fund can help you better prepare for financial surprises and avoid slipping further into debt. 

The recently released Old Mutual Savings & Investment Monitor found that 53% of South Africans did not have enough money for unplanned expenses, while 62% had little to no savings buffer if they had to suddenly lose their income.  

Remember that your emergency savings should be accessible as you will most likely need these funds in a hurry, and you don’t want to pay unnecessary penalties. The best savings vehicles would be bank deposit accounts or money market funds. 

Red flag 3 – a stagnant savings account

Mhloli suggests that you redirect some of your non-essential spending towards your savings to keep the ball (and compound interest) rolling. 

Find out if your bank offers a “bank your change” option if you don’t know where to start. Or start with a savings challenge, such as R10 a week. You will be surprised at how those rands and cents start adding up. 

Red flag 4 – insurance relegated to the grudge purchase category

Finally, it is all too easy to relegate insurance to the grudge purchase category, but it offers vital protection against unexpected costs and shields your assets. Santam’s head of market development, Neptal Khoza, points out that almost 80% of South Africans are underinsured by more than 50% when it comes to the true value of their possessions.

To put this into perspective, Khoza explains that if you insure your home for R800,000 but the actual value is R1.6-million, you are underinsured by 50%. 

“While you save on premiums, the reality is that if you had to suffer property damage of R500,000, you would only be paid out for 50%, or R250,000, because you are underinsured by 50%. This means you would need to find the other R250,000 from somewhere – which not many of us have lying around,” he says. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Emergency teams race to find source of Johannesburg explosion as city centre remains volatile
Maverick News

Emergency teams race to find source of Johannesburg explosion as city centre remains volatile
Security breaches on the increase as manhunt shuffles along following assault on Pretoria SAPS building
Maverick News

Security breaches on the increase as manhunt shuffles along following assault on Pretoria SAPS building
Pick n Pay's Gareth Ackerman issues dire warning to SA government in annual address
South Africa

Pick n Pay's Gareth Ackerman issues dire warning to SA government in annual address
Joburg CBD street collapses after explosion, residents instructed to leave area
Maverick News

Joburg CBD street collapses after explosion, residents instructed to leave area
Drinking out the box — South Africa’s favourite tipple is a sweet wine
South Africa

Drinking out the box — South Africa’s favourite tipple is a sweet wine

TOP READS IN SECTION

Joburg CBD street collapses after explosion, residents instructed to leave area
Maverick News

Joburg CBD street collapses after explosion, residents instructed to leave area
Pick n Pay's Gareth Ackerman issues dire warning to SA government in annual address
South Africa

Pick n Pay's Gareth Ackerman issues dire warning to SA government in annual address
Arresting Putin risks engaging in war with Russia, President Ramaphosa warns on national security
Ukraine Crisis

Arresting Putin risks engaging in war with Russia, President Ramaphosa warns on national security
Independent panel completes investigation into Lady R’s Simon’s Town sojourn
Maverick News

Independent panel completes investigation into Lady R’s Simon’s Town sojourn
Emergency teams race to find source of Johannesburg explosion as city centre remains volatile
Maverick News

Emergency teams race to find source of Johannesburg explosion as city centre remains volatile

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Your voice is important to us.

Take our 5-min reader survey so we can give you the news you deserve.

Take the Survey
ReaderSurvey_Mictap
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options