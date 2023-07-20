Defend Truth

GROUNDUP

EC municipality provided one tap for 1,000 desperate families — and it’s been dry for seven years

EC municipality provided one tap for 1,000 desperate families — and it’s been dry for seven years
Kwanele Mahlukwane fetches water from a spring early in the morning so that he does not have to compete with livestock for water in Ngcisininde Komkhulu village in Ngqamakhwe, Eastern Cape. (Photo: Manqulo Nyakombi)
By Nombulelo Damba-Hendrik for GroundUp
20 Jul 2023
0

Villagers of Ngcisininde Komkhulu near Butterworth say they have given up asking their councillors for help.

The only tap ran dry seven years ago in Ngcisininde Komkhulu village in Ngqamakhwe, about 35 kilometres from Butterworth in the Eastern Cape.

According to residents, the last time they had piped water was in 2016, when a construction company building a school in the area installed a standpipe connected to a windmill.

“I’m not lying when I say that we last had clean [tap] water in 2016, after we begged the contractor to install a standpipe for us. Unfortunately, the water only came out for few months and the tap went dry,” says villager Luyanda Gciyane.

He said the standpipe was shared by 1,000 households, who are now struggling to get water.

There is an old tank from the 1980s that used to supply water but the villagers say it broke in 2005. For years they asked the Amathole District Municipality to please repair the tank, but nothing was done.

GroundUp met Kwanele Mahlukwane fetching water with a bucket from a natural spring about a kilometre from his home in upper Ngcisininde.

“The issue of lack of water in this village is long, and we no longer bother the ward councillors about it,” he said.

Mahlukwane said one had to come very early in the morning to get clean water at the spring, before livestock arrived.

Ngcisininde Komkhulu is one of the oldest villages in Ngqamakhwe. Most residents we spoke to said they have been living there for more than 40 years. Many villagers are elderly and depend on social grants. Some villagers have managed to buy rainwater tanks, but the last good rains were in February and their tanks are dry.

Ward 18 Councillor Lunga Dyantyi (ANC) said since he became councillor in October 2021, he has been begging the Amathole District Municipality to address the issue. He said the majority of the village households are without water, but not his entire ward area.

District municipal spokesperson Nonceba Madikizela-Vuso confirmed that parts of Ngcisininde Komkhulu have no working water infrastructure.

She said the Ngqamakhwe Regional Water Supply Scheme, which is at a planning stage, will resolve this. She gave no timelines.

Madikizela-Vuso said the municipality had taken over the water services from the Department of Water Affairs in 2006. After an assessment was done in 2008, an infrastructure refurbishment programme was developed and funding secured.

In 2015, two wind turbines were installed to pump water for the community. Currently, only one wind turbine is running. Madikizela-Vuso said “work was afoot” to get the other turbine back into operation.

She said, “The area in question is supplied through the wind turbine which feeds an elevated tank from which water gravitates to the standpipe. So we have two standpipes in the village with only one currently running.”

GroundUp could not get an explanation as to why the standpipe is dry and why it cannot be repaired while the villagers wait for the water project to be completed. DM

Ngcisininde Komkhulu

The standpipe in Ngcisininde Komkhulu village ran dry seven years ago. (Photo: Manqulo Nyakombi)

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Joburg CBD street collapses after explosion, residents instructed to leave area
Maverick News

Joburg CBD street collapses after explosion, residents instructed to leave area
Emergency teams race to find source of Johannesburg explosion as city centre remains volatile
Maverick News

Emergency teams race to find source of Johannesburg explosion as city centre remains volatile
Pick n Pay's Gareth Ackerman issues dire warning to SA government in annual address
South Africa

Pick n Pay's Gareth Ackerman issues dire warning to SA government in annual address
Security breaches on the increase as manhunt shuffles along following assault on Pretoria SAPS building
Maverick News

Security breaches on the increase as manhunt shuffles along following assault on Pretoria SAPS building
Drinking out the box — South Africa’s favourite tipple is a sweet wine
South Africa

Drinking out the box — South Africa’s favourite tipple is a sweet wine

TOP READS IN SECTION

Joburg CBD street collapses after explosion, residents instructed to leave area
Maverick News

Joburg CBD street collapses after explosion, residents instructed to leave area
Independent panel completes investigation into Lady R’s Simon’s Town sojourn
Maverick News

Independent panel completes investigation into Lady R’s Simon’s Town sojourn
Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit in Joburg, will send Lavrov instead
Maverick News

Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit in Joburg, will send Lavrov instead
Laughing Boys gang leaders jailed for life, but Hanover Park activists doubt crime will be reduced
Maverick News

Laughing Boys gang leaders jailed for life, but Hanover Park activists doubt crime will be reduced
Revealed: An incomplete list of weapons that were on board the grounded SAA flight in Warsaw
Maverick News

Revealed: An incomplete list of weapons that were on board the grounded SAA flight in Warsaw

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Your voice is important to us.

Take our 5-min reader survey so we can give you the news you deserve.

Take the Survey
ReaderSurvey_Mictap
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options