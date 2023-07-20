Maverick Citizen

ZEP STRESS

Court reprieve for Zimbabwean Extension Permit holders does little to quell panic

Court reprieve for Zimbabwean Extension Permit holders does little to quell panic
Zimbabwean nationals wait in long queues at Home affairs in Rissik Street in Johannesburg on 13 December 2010. (Photo: Gallo Images / The Times / Marianne Schwankhart)
By Gaby Ndongo
20 Jul 2023
0

Permit holders may have been afforded a 12-month reprieve in June, but many say their relief was short-lived, with the Minister of Home Affairs now challenging the court ruling. While figuring out their (limited) options, many have to contend with locals’ ill feeling towards them and the threat of losing their livelihoods.

Kelvin Kambasha travelled to South Africa from Zimbabwe to “look for something better” in the wake of Zimbabwe’s sociopolitical and economic instability of the mid-2000s. He had no one to rely on and needed to quickly become industrious. He found employment first as a van assistant before being promoted to heavy-duty driver once he obtained a Code 14 licence.

“If they terminate the permits completely, I will suffer a lot because my licence and my experience will be of value only in SA,” explains Kambasha (Not his real name. The names of all Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP) holders quoted in this report have been changed as sources requested anonymity because of fear of retribution.)

“I am earning a living through driving trucks and so if I don’t renew my licence, my family will suffer a lot,” Kambasha says.

His situation is similar to that of more than 150,000 ZEP holders in South Africa following a directive by the Department of Home Affairs in November 2021 for the cancellation of the permits.

They have a limited number of alternatives: returning to an unfamiliar country; remaining as undocumented migrants; relocating to developed countries overseas; or transitioning to mainstream permits.

While relocating overseas requires professional qualifications, skills and experience, transitioning to mainstream permits is “in the vast majority of cases, an almost impossible requirement,” according to the Helen Suzman Foundation.

‘Unjustified limitation of rights’

The permit holders were afforded a 12-month reprieve on 28 June when a full bench of the Pretoria High Court found that the cancellation is unlawful, unconstitutional and irrational, specifically labelling it an “unjustified limitation of rights”.

Read more in Daily Maverick: ‘Unjustified limitation of rights’ — court rules Zimbabwean Exemption Permits cancellation unconstitutional

Despite the reprieve, ZEP holders hold a range of negative sentiments about their futures.

“The court ruling gave some relief from stress, but it was short-lived because the Minister [of Home Affairs, Aaron Motsoaledi] is appealing the judgment. Apprehension is now gripping upon us once again,” another ZEP holder, Clement Mhlanga, says.

Chipo Ndebele adds: “Panicked and unbalanced, it has destroyed the fabric of assumed stability. No peace of mind, anxiety and a glimpse of a bleak future.”

In particular, ZEP holders are uncertain about their homes, children’s schooling, businesses, gaining (new) employment and dismissal from current employment as well as access to services such as banking, unemployment insurance, pension and provident fund payments, social services and medical care.

That is in addition to the mistreatment by some South Africans, the requirements and cost of the waiver for mainstream permits, concern about their mental health, as well as the burden of applying for licences to be renewed and new accreditations.

‘We’re held accountable for everything that goes wrong’

Nyasha Moyo says: “In the community, we are at risk of being held accountable for any problem like load shedding and water shortage because they blame us for not being documented and overcrowding their community. We are experiencing theft and robbery daily. As I write to you, my properties were taken at gunpoint, even my food.”

Apart from the mistreatment by some community members, “I feel as a person without a future and that of my children is doomed,” says Charlotte Sibanda, a parent of three children of school-going age.

“I feel hopeless as I don’t have hope in life in Zimbabwe having left the country 15 years ago for SA, and now faced with a dark uncertainty of life in South Africa. It adds more depression,” she says.

For others, the distress is triggered by the need to sustain their physical health and that of their family.

Anesu Mpofu says: “I’m the only one working in my family; my mother and I are on chronic medications. As for my mother, I must buy her meds here [in SA] because in Zimbabwe, we can only find them at very expensive prices, and I can’t afford them. If I go back to Zimbabwe, it means my mother and I are going to die.”

Another permit holder, Tendai Ngwenya, notes: “Being a small business owner, I worry for my family as well as the locals I employ; for if I am not able to secure a permit, my business will be affected, including their families and mine.”

He continues: “My clients and suppliers will be greatly affected due to the relationships that we have built over the years, not to mention the loans and credits from home loans to credit cards to even life cover and various insurance policies we took. We are deeply affected and constantly traumatised by this current situation.” DM

For any ZEP holder and family seeking counselling, you can contact LifeLine through WhatsApp on +27 65 989 9238. You can also visit lifelinesa.co.za and call +27 86 132 2322 for more information.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Emergency teams race to find source of Johannesburg explosion as city centre remains volatile
Maverick News

Emergency teams race to find source of Johannesburg explosion as city centre remains volatile
Security breaches on the increase as manhunt shuffles along following assault on Pretoria SAPS building
Maverick News

Security breaches on the increase as manhunt shuffles along following assault on Pretoria SAPS building
Pick n Pay's Gareth Ackerman issues dire warning to SA government in annual address
South Africa

Pick n Pay's Gareth Ackerman issues dire warning to SA government in annual address
Joburg CBD street collapses after explosion, residents instructed to leave area
Maverick News

Joburg CBD street collapses after explosion, residents instructed to leave area
Drinking out the box — South Africa’s favourite tipple is a sweet wine
South Africa

Drinking out the box — South Africa’s favourite tipple is a sweet wine

TOP READS IN SECTION

Joburg CBD street collapses after explosion, residents instructed to leave area
Maverick News

Joburg CBD street collapses after explosion, residents instructed to leave area
Independent panel completes investigation into Lady R’s Simon’s Town sojourn
Maverick News

Independent panel completes investigation into Lady R’s Simon’s Town sojourn
Emergency teams race to find source of Johannesburg explosion as city centre remains volatile
Maverick News

Emergency teams race to find source of Johannesburg explosion as city centre remains volatile
Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit in Joburg, will send Lavrov instead
Maverick News

Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit in Joburg, will send Lavrov instead
Laughing Boys gang leaders jailed for life, but Hanover Park activists doubt crime will be reduced
Maverick News

Laughing Boys gang leaders jailed for life, but Hanover Park activists doubt crime will be reduced

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Your voice is important to us.

Take our 5-min reader survey so we can give you the news you deserve.

Take the Survey
ReaderSurvey_Mictap
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options