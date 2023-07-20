Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Asia stocks erase gains; yuan rises on PBOC move: markets wrap

Asia stocks erase gains; yuan rises on PBOC move: markets wrap
A Tesla electric car charges at a Tesla supercharger point at Ullevaal stadium in Oslo, Norway, on 6 March 2023. (Photo: Fredrik Solstad / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
20 Jul 2023
0

Hong Kong stocks erased gains as China’s plans to boost private businesses failed to win market confidence. An Asian equity benchmark was dragged lower.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index edged into the red, after Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gave up almost all of its 1.4% gains. Japan equities and US futures also fell. The yuan gained on signs of policy support and a more forceful central bank.

The latest pledge by Beijing to improve conditions for private businesses is failing to get traction in markets with traders pointing to the lack of concrete measures. China’s efforts to revive growth, from cutting rates to closing out a regulatory crackdown on tech firms, have so far done little to support growth in the world’s second-largest economy. 

Provided that Chinese authorities roll out a broader easing in the coming months, “there will be a quick turnaround in public sentiment in the Chinese market, and we can see portfolio flows back to China pretty quickly”, Chi Lo, senior market strategist for Asia Pacific at BNP Paribas Asset Management, said on Bloomberg Television. 

The People’s Bank of China stepped in on Thursday with a measure of its own by setting its daily fixing of the yuan with the largest bias since November as it seeks to bolster a currency that has sunk more than 3% this year. The offshore yuan gained by the most in more than a week and was the best performing currency in Asia.

“The PBOC may have to push back against yuan weakness for longer,” said Mingze Wu, a currency trader with StoneX Group in Singapore. “The silver lining is that China’s consumer market is extremely big and they are self sustainable if needed. So compared to many other countries that enact capital controls, China will be in a much better position to succeed in defending the yuan where everybody else fails.”

The dollar fell against all of its Group-of-10 counterparts and a gauge of the greenback extended its month-to-date weakness to more than 6% on the back of speculation that the Federal Reserve hiking cycle may have peaked as inflation eases.

The yen edged up. Data earlier showed Japan’s balance of trade swung unexpectedly to a surplus in June, the first since July 2021. 

“The cooler inflation outlook and associated policy implications mean that the recent dollar selloff can extend in the near term, particularly against high carry EM FX currencies,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists including Jenny Grimberg wrote in a note. “That said, we maintain that broad dollar depreciation over the course of this year is likely to be shallow and subdued.”

Easing pressures

Evidence of easing price pressures in the US and UK is bolstering hopes among investors a campaign of monetary tightening is drawing to a close.

Treasuries steadied after gaining on Wednesday as British inflation dropped to the lowest in 15 months, adding to evidence central banks can go easier on raising interest rates. The increases, however, pared back as commodities spiked on a warning from Russia that any ships to Ukraine would be seen as carrying arms. 

Meanwhile, investors will be watching results from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. due on Thursday to further gauge demand in the semiconductor industry. Sales at the world’s largest supplier of made-to-order chips fell for a third month last month.

Futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 ticked lower in Asia after Netflix Inc. declined in post market trading as sales missed estimates and its third-quarter forecast fell short. Tesla also fell after profitability shrank in the second quarter, a sign the electric-vehicle maker’s margins are being squeezed.

Elsewhere, oil steadied as persistent demand concerns and dollar strength were offset by drops in crude stockpiles in the US. Gold edged toward the highest since May. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Pick n Pay's Gareth Ackerman issues dire warning to SA government in annual address
South Africa

Pick n Pay's Gareth Ackerman issues dire warning to SA government in annual address
Joburg CBD street collapses after explosion, residents instructed to leave area
Maverick News

Joburg CBD street collapses after explosion, residents instructed to leave area
The Secrets of Hillsong: an airtight docuseries on the collusion of Christianity and capitalism
Maverick Life

The Secrets of Hillsong: an airtight docuseries on the collusion of Christianity and capitalism
Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit in Joburg, will send Lavrov instead
Maverick News

Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit in Joburg, will send Lavrov instead
Laughing Boys gang leaders jailed for life, but Hanover Park activists doubt crime will be reduced
Maverick News

Laughing Boys gang leaders jailed for life, but Hanover Park activists doubt crime will be reduced

TOP READS IN SECTION

Pick n Pay's Gareth Ackerman issues dire warning to SA government in annual address
South Africa

Pick n Pay's Gareth Ackerman issues dire warning to SA government in annual address
Court orders Council for Medical Schemes to cough up source documents on low-cost benefit options
Maverick News

Court orders Council for Medical Schemes to cough up source documents on low-cost benefit options
L of a ride — for those with money and taste, Lexus launches two new luxury SUVs
South Africa

L of a ride — for those with money and taste, Lexus launches two new luxury SUVs
Transnet Freight Rail’s performance still off-track, despite decline in security incidents
Maverick News

Transnet Freight Rail’s performance still off-track, despite decline in security incidents
Lone lawyer takes on the State in quest for justice for North West villagers
Maverick News

Lone lawyer takes on the State in quest for justice for North West villagers

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Your opinion matters

At Daily Maverick, we're committed to improving our journalism. Help us to understand your needs, values and preferences by taking our quick reader survey. It only takes 5 to 6 minutes, and your input is invaluable.

Rest assured, the survey is anonymous, and no personal data will be used.

Take the survey→
[%% img-description %%]
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options