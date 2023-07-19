Maverick Citizen

MANDELA DAY 2023

Fun and gaming – 10,000 SA kids show off coding chops in nationwide tournament

Fun and gaming – 10,000 SA kids show off coding chops in nationwide tournament
Central Park Primary School pupils participate in the ‘Coding4Mandela’ event at Cape Town’s Central Library on 18 July. From left: Jason Solomons, Keisha Takwara, Fadzaishe Sambumba, Ashleigh Naube and Niyaaz Samuels. (Photo: Tamsin Metelerkamp)
By Tamsin Metelerkamp
19 Jul 2023
0

Children from across South Africa competed in a ‘Code4Mandela’ tournament on Tuesday, using a gaming app designed to teach coding concepts in a fun and accessible way. It was organised by Tangible Africa, a joint project of the Nelson Mandela University computing sciences department and the Leva Foundation.

For the Mandela Day coding tournament, “Code4Mandela”, 10,000 school children gathered at 75 sites across South Africa on Tuesday. The young coders worked in teams of five, racing their way through a game designed to teach basic coding concepts.

The tournament was spearheaded by Tangible Africa, a joint project of the Nelson Mandela University computing sciences department and the nonprofit Leva Foundation which seeks to make coding concepts more accessible to children. The first such event took place in Gqeberha in 2018, with just 30 participants.

“We’ve found that over the years, these sorts of creative thinking and problem-solving skill sets – those 21st-century skills – have drawn through a whole different group of kids. Normally, it’s your sportsmen or your academics that are shining, and we found that there’s a whole new group of kids that are… really good at this game, which is really exciting to see. So, it’s identifying those kids with those 21st-century skill sets,” said Leva Foundation CEO Ryan le Roux.

Coding for Mandela

School teams use an app and scannable puzzle pieces to participate in the ‘Coding4Mandela’ event at Cape Town’s Central Library. (Photo: Tamsin Metelerkamp)

The pupils learnt coding concepts in a fun and accessible way. (Photo: Tamsin Metelerkamp)

“Every year, [the tournament has] grown a bit bigger, to where it is now. AWS [Amazon Web Services] InCommunities have really come on board this year, in a big way, as a main sponsor.”

In Cape Town, more than 100 pupils gathered at City Hall and the Central Library for the tournament, with support from the city’s Library and Information Services Department. As the gaming app was made available to participants well before Mandela Day, the teams were made up of the top five app users from various schools and libraries.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Puzzle game provides missing piece in teaching children computer code

The teams received puzzle pieces with fragments of code on them and a device with the gaming app. The objective was to catch a poacher by moving a ranger across the grid to his location, by arranging the physical puzzle pieces in the correct order and scanning the resultant code into the app. The game became more challenging as teams “levelled up”.

“It’s interesting how you control the game in the phone with the pieces on the table,” said Fadzaishe Sambumba, a Grade 7 pupil from Central Park Primary School. “It’s not good to underestimate your opponent, so I’m not sure if we’ll win. We’ll just try our best and hope they do their best as well.”

Sambumba told Daily Maverick she was excited and nervous in the lead-up to the tournament. However, she was familiar with the app because it had been introduced to her at school more than two months earlier.

The teams in Cape Town’s Central Library. (Photo: Tamsin Metelerkamp)

“I do enjoy the coding,” said Ashleigh Naube, another Central Park pupil. “I enjoy the way we play – it’s like you’re making a puzzle or something.”

The Ocean View Library team took first place at the Cape Town tournament site, with the teams from Excelsior High School and Valhalla Park Library coming second and third, respectively. All teams had an opportunity to explore the Nelson Mandela Legacy Exhibition housed at City Hall.

The top teams from across the country will be competing against each other and international groups from Africa and Europe in a “world cup of coding” in December, according to Le Roux.

The broader vision

The earliest version of the gaming app used in the tournament was developed by Nelson Mandela University student Byron Batteson for his honours project in 2017. The potential of the project was identified by Professor Jean Greyling, head of the computing sciences department.

Ashleigh Naube (left) and Fadzaishe Sambumba (right), from Central Park Primary School, in front of a photograph of a young Nelson Mandela at the ‘Nelson Mandela in Cape Town – Legacy Exhibition’ at Cape Town City Hall on 18 July 2023. (Photo: Tamsin Metelerkamp)

“It really is a cool and fun way to get people involved in playing and involved in coding. So, the fun part was really the gamification side, and we found that was the reason kids want to do stuff. And when they’re having fun you can teach them a few things as well,” said Le Roux.

Read more in Daily Maverick: No computer? No problem – visually impaired kids learn to code using old-fashioned puzzles

“It’s not an expensive intervention – you don’t need huge, fancy computers; you don’t need WiFi… so, we’ve been into some of the remote parts of South Africa, as well as Africa… [The app] is really translatable to all areas because of the low-tech entry point.”

Beyond introducing school children to the app and coding as a source of fun, Tangible Africa aims to promote software development as a viable career, he explained.

Pupil Keisha Takwara looks at photographs of the men in the Rivonia Trial, one of whom was Nelson Mandela. (Photo: Tamsin Metelerkamp)

Pupils Keisha Takwara (left), Fadzaishe Sambumba (middle) and Ashleigh Naube look at a statue of Nelson Mandela at the ‘Nelson Mandela in Cape Town – Legacy Exhibition’ in the Cape Town City Hall. The pupils were representing their school at the ‘Coding4Mandela’ event. (Photo: Tamsin Metelerkamp)

“There’s a shortage in skills in software development. So, once we’ve done that awareness [building], the top kids at schools are identified through the app… We then put them into our Tangible Academy, where on weekends and afternoons we have tutors who come in and give them support in maths, and in some places English as well… to get their scores up so they can get into university,” said Le Roux.

“The idea is, we really want to broaden the pipeline of kids going into software development.” DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit in Joburg, will send Lavrov instead
Maverick News

Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit in Joburg, will send Lavrov instead
The Secrets of Hillsong: an airtight docuseries on the collusion of Christianity and capitalism
Maverick Life

The Secrets of Hillsong: an airtight docuseries on the collusion of Christianity and capitalism
Independent panel completes investigation into Lady R’s Simon’s Town sojourn
Maverick News

Independent panel completes investigation into Lady R’s Simon’s Town sojourn
Laughing Boys gang leaders jailed for life, but Hanover Park activists doubt crime will be reduced
Maverick News

Laughing Boys gang leaders jailed for life, but Hanover Park activists doubt crime will be reduced
Should a way be found to spare Jacob Zuma from jail time? It’s a tough call
Maverick News

Should a way be found to spare Jacob Zuma from jail time? It’s a tough call

TOP READS IN SECTION

‘President Mkhwebane’ — suspended public protector hints at possible post-inquiry career in politics
Maverick News

‘President Mkhwebane’ — suspended public protector hints at possible post-inquiry career in politics
Eskom and its COO Jan Oberholzer to ‘part ways by mutual agreement’
Maverick News

Eskom and its COO Jan Oberholzer to ‘part ways by mutual agreement’
Independent panel completes investigation into Lady R’s Simon’s Town sojourn
Maverick News

Independent panel completes investigation into Lady R’s Simon’s Town sojourn
Unanswered questions, Part Three: Seeking clarity on role of ‘legal adviser’ Paul Ngobeni in Mkhwebane’s high-profile cases
Maverick News

Unanswered questions, Part Three: Seeking clarity on role of ‘legal adviser’ Paul Ngobeni in Mkhwebane’s high-profile cases
Probe reveals Cradock child was ‘accidentally’ trapped in classroom for three days - Eastern Cape MEC
Maverick News

Probe reveals Cradock child was ‘accidentally’ trapped in classroom for three days – Eastern Cape MEC

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Your opinion matters

At Daily Maverick, we're committed to improving our journalism. Help us to understand your needs, values and preferences by taking our quick reader survey. It only takes 5 to 6 minutes, and your input is invaluable.

Rest assured, the survey is anonymous, and no personal data will be used.

Take the survey→
[%% img-description %%]
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options