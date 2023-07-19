Business Maverick

BUSINESS REFLECTION

After the Bell: What really made Vladimir Putin change his mind on BRICS Summit?

After the Bell: What really made Vladimir Putin change his mind on BRICS Summit?
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Sergei Savostyanov / Sputnik / Kremlin Pool)
By Tim Cohen
19 Jul 2023
0

It’s a huge relief that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not coming to SA, but as my podcast colleague Mark Barnes points out in our latest effort, there is at least one disappointment in this outcome.

Why did Russian leader Vladimir Putin change his mind about joining the BRICS summit hosted by SA next month? In case you missed it, the presidency announced that Russia would instead be represented by foreign minister Sergey Lavrov “by mutual agreement”.

We don’t know why Putin changed his mind, but you have to hand it to President Cyril Ramaphosa; he knows how to take things to the brink and stare people down. 

Ramaphosa held the line in difficult circumstances and deserves credit for not allowing SA – and the BRICS grouping, by the way – to be bullied by a notorious bully.

But that’s not all there was to it, I’m willing to bet. There are at least four possible reasons Putin decided to back down.

First, for all dictators, there is always the risk that if you leave the country, it might not be there when you come back. This is a syndrome African leaders, both of the democratic and military sort, know pretty well. In Ghana, it happened twice – once in 1966 when President Kwame Nkrumah was ousted by a group of army officers while he was on an official visit to Vietnam, and again in 1972 when Prime Minister Kofi Busia was in London for medical treatment. It also happened twice in Gambia. Altogether, 10 African countries have seen power grabs while the head of state was out of town.

Whether you believe this or not depends on the extent to which you think Putin’s position is under threat, particularly now that Yevgeny Prigozhin is, theoretically at least, under control in exile in Belarus. 

My guess is that the threat of a revolt remains present, but it’s sufficiently unlikely to be the most important deciding factor, though the Russian administration must be in absolute chaos – how could it be otherwise?

Given the decision by Western companies to pull out, the oligarchs are now feeding on discarded assets, so rumours of their disquiet are probably overdone. 

For example, Putin has now ordered the seizure of Danone and Carlsberg’s Russian operations after businessmen close to the Kremlin expressed an interest in these assets, according to people close to the decision, the FT is reporting. 

On Tuesday, the government appointed Yakub Zakriev, Chechnya’s agriculture minister, as head of the Danone business and installed Taimuraz Bolloev, a longtime friend of Putin, as director of Carlsberg’s Baltika subsidiary.

The second possibility is that the Russians were genuinely concerned about the risk of Putin getting arrested in SA and shipped off to The Hague. Obviously, SA would try to avoid that outcome, but SA is notoriously a bit of a mess diplomatically, so anything could happen.

Just one example: I was amused to see the list of items which were included in the presidential security detail’s stock on board the SAA flight that was grounded in Warsaw, Poland, two weeks ago. There were guns, of course, but nothing really out of the ordinary. 

But the security detail thought it necessary to bring along 1,400 water bottles, 20 sleeping bags, 10 tents and 137 rat packs. This, for a crew of 126 security personnel. So that means 1.0873 rat packs per person for the two-week trip and roughly 10 people per sleeping bag. Might be a tight fit, but, you know, at least they’ll have water.

Overall, a risk, but also not the deciding factor.

The third possibility is that the Russians did not want to be the cause of a rift between SA and the US which would jeopardise SA’s valuable trade relationships. At this suggestion, one has to just laugh. Despite enormously high food inflation around the world, particularly in Africa, the Russians have just rescinded the Black Sea grain deal, an act that has increased the wheat price by 9%. So, that reason is unlikely.

The fourth and to me most likely reason is that Indian prime minister Narendra Modi changed his mind. I suspect that the votes in the BRICS group on the issue of Putin attending in person split with SA against, Russia obviously in favour, China in favour, and India and Brazil on the fence.

But while SA has been focusing on Russia, Modi had a very successful (and very under-reported here) trip to the US and France, where he has been welcomed with open arms and indeed given pledges of the more weaponised kinds of arms traditionally only Russia has provided India. 

My guess is that Modi does not want to jeopardise these newly established relations with Europe and the US over something as comparatively trivial as Putin’s desire to be photographed with other world leaders. 

Who knows what happens behind the creaking doors of diplomacy? 

It’s a huge relief that Putin is not coming, but as my podcast colleague Mark Barnes points out in our latest effort, there is at least one disappointment in this outcome. 

If Putin had come, and since former president Jacob Zuma is now due to go to jail, we might have been able to do a prisoner swap! DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Your opinion matters

At Daily Maverick, we're committed to improving our journalism. Help us to understand your needs, values and preferences by taking our quick reader survey. It only takes 5 to 6 minutes, and your input is invaluable.

Rest assured, the survey is anonymous, and no personal data will be used.

Take the survey→
[%% img-description %%]
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options