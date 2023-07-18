Maverick Citizen

MANDELA DAY

Mthatha pupil’s wish is granted after Nelson Mandela Museum gifts a modern school library

From left: Eastern Cape MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture Nonceba Kontsiwe; Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa; and pupil Avile Nkcita during the library handover at Zingisa Comprehensive High School on 18 July 2023. (Photo: Hoseya Jubase)
By Hoseya Jubase
18 Jul 2023
A few months ago, a 14-year-old pupil from Zingisa Comprehensive High School in Mthatha approached the CEO of the Nelson Mandela Museum and reminded him of what Madiba said about education. She wanted a library for her school. On Tuesday, her wish was granted.

A few months ago, a 14-year-old learner went to the CEO of the Nelson Mandela Museum in Mthatha and explained that her school needed a new library.

On Tuesday — Mandela Day — the museum delivered.

Ndileka Mandela and President Cyril Ramaphosa next to the Nelson Mandela statue in Qunu, Mthatha, Eastern Cape on 18 July 2023. ( Photo: Hoseya Jubase)

Avile Nkcita is from a small locality called Elalini, which falls under Qunu village. She is currently Little Miss South Africa 2022 and is competing for Miss Pre-Teen Universe South Africa 2024.

She started high school in January at Zingisa Comprehensive High School, which has an old library with no computers.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, Madiba’s granddaughter Ndileka Mandela, Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Museum Vuyani Booi and MEC for Sport in the Eastern Cape Nonceba Kontsiwe at Qunu, Mthatha, Eastern Cape, on 18 July 2023. (Photo: Hoseya Jubase)

To solve this problem, Avile met Nelson Mandela Museum CEO Vuyani Booi to explain how her schoolmates are struggling to do homework and assignments using the old library. She asked the CEO to assist her school with a new library. 

“When I got to Zingisa Comprehensive High School, I realised that the school did not have a [modern] library,” she said. “I then made it my mission to fix it. 

“For me, being Little Miss South Africa gave me a platform to bring about change in my community. Such a platform gives us power as young people to bring positive change.

A Zingisa Comprehensive High School pupil, Dinga Lubala, reading a book inside the library donated to the school on 18 July 2023. (Photo: Hoseya Jubase)

“I went to Nelson Mandela Museum and they listened to me and welcomed my idea with open arms. Today I want to thank them for giving us such a beautiful gift that will open so many doors for us, because uTata Nelson Mandela once said: ‘Education is the key to success.’ 

“Thank you for listening to us as young people. I believe uTata Nelson Mandela is rejoicing up there because we know he was fond of children and valued education.”  

She plans to become a paediatrician as this will give her a chance to continue being of service to the community.  

“Avile is the kind of learner that we want to have at the school,” said Zingisa Comprehensive High School principal Nomonde Matyamza.

“The situation here was dire because we were using an old library with old books without computers. There was no electronic equipment, but through the [courage] of this pupil today we have a full library with new books and six computers.” 

Also in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa unveiled two statues of Nelson Mandela. One is at the Nelson Mandela Museum in Mthatha’s CBD and the other is in Qunu, the village where Mandela spent his childhood.

Mandela’s granddaughter Ndileka Mandela said the day brought back memories of the joyful moments they had on her grandfather’s birthday.

“It also means looking back at where we are as a country. This is the 10th year since he has passed. It’s also a moment of taking stock of how far we have progressed.” DM

FAQ | Contact Us

Payment options